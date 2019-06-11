A Close Look at Newborn Planets Reveals Hints of Infant Moons

Most of these discoveries come from the Very Large Telescope (VLT), which is actually a set of four enormous telescopes perched on a mountaintop in Chile’s Atacama Desert. To find the second planet and provide even further confirmation for the first one, a team led by Sebastiaan Haffert at Leiden University in the Netherlands used MUSE, a new instrument on the VLT, to search for emission from hydrogen. They got their data on just one clear night in the summer of 2018, when MUSE was still being tested. “Given how robustly they detected both planets, it’s really exciting for the future,” Follette said.

So far, the two planets seem to match predictions by previously untested theories of planet formation, said Zhaohuan Zhu, an astrophysicist at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Back in 2012 — eons ago in this fast-moving field — astronomers first saw an empty, dust-free band in the disk of PDS 70. It starts from a position equivalent to where Uranus orbits in our solar system and extends to about three times that distance.

The first planet, dubbed PDS 70b, prowls right outside the inner edge of this gap in the disk. But one planet alone couldn’t explain why the gap was so wide. Two planets, however, would in theory open up a much wider gap. That’s exactly what the new data show. With a second planet found near the outer edge of the gap, circling the star once for every two complete orbits by the inner planet, “everything seems to start to connect,” Zhu said.

Because it has bright planets far from their star, PDS 70 is perfectly tuned to give up its secrets. “PDS 70 is really becoming a benchmark system,” said Julien Girard, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute who collaborated on the discoveries of both the second planet and the possible moon-forming disk.

The more tentative detection of the moon-hatching disk also came from the VLT, through another instrument called Sinfoni. Once the initial discovery of PDS 70b was made last year, Valentin Christiaens at Monash University in Australia looked for the same point of light in his own separate measurements of the system. “When we eventually saw the blob, I got very excited,” he said.