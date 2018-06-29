ATLAS Experiment © 2018 CERN

How Artificial Intelligence Can Supercharge the Search for New Particles

ByCharlie Wood

In the hunt for new fundamental particles, physicists have always had to make assumptions about how the particles will behave. New machine learning algorithms don’t.

ByCharlie Wood
Photo of Cohl Furey
fundamental physics

The Peculiar Math That Could Underlie the Laws of Nature

ByNatalie Wolchover

New findings are fueling an old suspicion that fundamental particles and forces spring from strange eight-part numbers called “octonions.”

Sau Lan Wu at CERN, 2018
Q&A

Three Major Physics Discoveries and Counting

ByJoshua Roebke

Sau Lan Wu spent decades working to establish the Standard Model of particle physics. Now she’s searching for what lies beyond it.

Art for "Neutrinos Linked With Cosmic Source For the First Time"
astrophysics

Neutrinos Linked With Cosmic Source for the First Time

ByKatia Moskvitch

High-energy neutrinos have been traced back to a flaring supermassive black hole known as a blazar. The long-sought link opens the door to an entirely new way to study the universe.

geophysics

The Hunt for Earth’s Deep Hidden Oceans

ByMarcus Woo

Water-bearing minerals reveal that Earth’s mantle could hold more water than all its oceans. Researchers now ask: Where did it all come from?

Why Nature Prefers Couples, Even for Yeast

ByJordana Cepelewicz
Diagram showing show the hierarchy of different classes.

A Short Guide to Hard Problems

ByKevin Hartnett

Why Can’t We Find Planet Nine?

ByCharlie Wood

Strange Numbers Found in Particle Collisions

ByKevin Hartnett
Photo of inside the MiniBooNE tank

Evidence Found for a New Fundamental Particle

ByNatalie Wolchover
Illustration for "Overtaxed Working Memory Knocks the Brain out of Sync"

Overtaxed Working Memory Knocks the Brain Out of Sync

ByJordana Cepelewicz

Photo of the sun
What Is the Sun Made Of and When Will It Die?

ByNatalie Wolchover
Art for "To Make Sense of the Present, Brains May Predict the Future"
neuroscience

To Make Sense of the Present, Brains May Predict the Future

ByJordana Cepelewicz

A controversial theory suggests that perception, motor control, memory and other brain functions all depend on comparisons between ongoing actual experiences and the brain’s modeled expectations.

Photo of Physarum Polycephalum
cognitive science

Slime Molds Remember — but Do They Learn?

ByKatia Moskvitch

Evidence mounts that organisms without nervous systems can in some sense learn and solve problems, but researchers disagree about whether this is “primitive cognition.”

Photo of an axolotl
developmental biology

Salamander’s Genome Guards Secrets of Limb Regrowth

ByElizabeth Preston

With a fully sequenced genome in hand, scientists hope they are finally poised to learn how axolotls regenerate lost body parts.

geophysics

Fossil Discoveries Challenge Ideas About Earth’s Start

ByRebecca Boyle

A series of fossil finds suggests that life on Earth started earlier than anyone thought, calling into question a widely held theory of the solar system’s beginnings.

Illustation for "The Slippery Math of Causation"
insights puzzle

Solution: ‘The Slippery Math of Causation’

ByPradeep Mutalik

The all-too-intuitive picture of a straight arrow going from cause to effect is far too simplistic to describe the real world.

Victoria Meadows in her garden with her cockatoo.
Thinking Places

Victoria Meadows’ Earthly Visions of Alien Life

ByNatalie Wolchover +1 authors

A living, breathing garden in Seattle serves as the perfect backdrop to an astrobiologist’s search for life on faraway planets.

