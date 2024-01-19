In the early 2000s, it seemed that cosmologists had solved the largest and most complex puzzle of all: how the universe works.

“There was this amazing moment when all of a sudden, all the pieces in cosmology snapped together,” said J. Colin Hill, a theoretical cosmologist at Columbia University.

All the ways of studying the universe — mapping galaxies and their larger structures, catching catastrophic stellar explosions called supernovas, calculating distances to variable stars, measuring the residual cosmic glow from the early universe — told stories that “seemed to overlap,” Hill said.

The glue that held the stories together had been discovered a few years earlier, in 1998: dark energy, a mysterious force that, rather than gluing the cosmos together, is somehow causing it to expand ever more speedily instead of slowing down over time. When scientists included this cosmic something in their models of the universe, theories and observations meshed. They drafted what is now known as the standard model of cosmology, called Lambda-CDM, in which dark energy makes up nearly 70% of the universe, while another mysterious dark entity — a type of invisible mass that seems to interact with normal matter only through gravity — makes up about 25%. The remaining 5% is everything we can see: the stars, planets and galaxies that astronomers have studied for millennia.

But that moment of tranquility was only a brief respite between times of struggle. As astronomers made more precise observations of the universe across the sweep of cosmic time, cracks began to appear in the standard model. Some of the first signs of trouble came from measurements of variable stars and supernovas in a handful of nearby galaxies — observations that, when compared with the residual cosmic glow, suggested that our universe plays by different rules than we thought, and that a crucial cosmological parameter that defines how fast the universe is flying apart changes when you measure it with different yardsticks.

Cosmologists had a problem — something they called a tension, or, in their more dramatic moments, a crisis.