When you were a child, it seemed like an ingenious plan: Splash hot water on your face and stagger into the kitchen, letting out a moan that could make angels cry. One touch of your flushed forehead would convince your parents to diagnose a fever and keep you home from school.

No matter how elaborately planned and performed, these theatrics probably weren’t as persuasive as you had hoped. But new research, published this summer in Cell Host & Microbe, suggests that long before birth, a similar tactic helps developing humans and other mammals put on a more convincing show.

The study showed how the placenta — the embryonic organ that connects offspring and mother — uses a molecular trick to feign illness. By pretending it’s under viral attack, it keeps the immune system running at a gentle, steady pace to protect the enclosed fetus from viruses that slip past the mom’s immune defenses.

The discovery suggests that prior to infection, some cells may be able to activate a subtle immune response that can provide moderate protection in delicate tissues.

The idea of cells activating immune defenses preemptively “very much violates one of the views that immunologists have,” said Jonathan Kagan, an immunobiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School who was not involved in the new study.

Because antiviral immune weapons can destroy tissues, cells typically turn them on only when there’s an active threat like an infection, Kagan said. Then, once the infection clears, those weapons are turned off as quickly as possible.

But the placenta breaks these rules, according to the new research. Somehow, it turns on defenses before they are necessary and then leaves them on without harming itself or the fetus.

“It protects but doesn’t damage,” said Hana Totary-Jain, an associate professor of molecular pharmacology at the University of South Florida in Tampa and lead author on the new paper. “Evolution is so smart.”

The Placenta Fakes Sick

Totary-Jain discovered the placenta’s sleight of hand by accident. She and her lab were researching a mega-cluster of genes — “a monster,” she said — that was expressed in the placenta. She was surprised to see that, in addition to activating genes that guide placental development, the mega-cluster had turned on the gene for interferon lambda, an immune signaling protein. Why was it active in healthy, uninfected cells?

It took years for Totary-Jain and her team to zero in on an answer: The placental cells had crafted a viral look-alike, using RNA harvested from their own genomes, to dupe their immune sensors.

Our genomes are molecular museums of evolutionary history. Since the beginning of life on Earth, viruses have inserted portions of their genetic material into their hosts’ DNA. Tucked between genes that code for proteins are genomic relics from ancient microbial invasions.