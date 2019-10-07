Abstractions blog

Nobel Prize Awarded for Discoveries on How Cells Adapt to Oxygen

By John Rennie

October 7, 2019

The 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine honored work on understanding how cells adjust to low oxygen levels.

William Kaelin Jr. (left), Sir Peter Ratcliffe (center) and Gregg L. Semenza were awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Niklas Elmedhed; © Nobel Media

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to William G. Kaelin, Jr. (left), Peter J. Ratcliffe (center) and Gregg L. Semenza.

Niklas Elmedhed; © Nobel Media

William G. Kaelin, Jr. of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Peter J. Ratcliffe of Oxford University and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their research on how cells sense the availability of oxygen and adapt to it. Their independent work on the “hypoxic response” revealed fundamentally important mechanisms in metabolism that allow cells to thrive under a variety of physiological conditions, and is important in the development of better treatments for anemia, strokes and heart attacks.

This blog post will be updated throughout the day. Check back here for additional details.

Comment on this article

Quanta Magazine moderates comments to facilitate an informed, substantive, civil conversation. Abusive, profane, self-promotional, misleading, incoherent or off-topic comments will be rejected. Moderators are staffed during regular business hours (New York time) and can only accept comments written in English. 