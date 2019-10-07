William G. Kaelin, Jr. of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Peter J. Ratcliffe of Oxford University and Gregg L. Semenza of Johns Hopkins University have been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for their research on how cells sense the availability of oxygen and adapt to it. Their independent work on the “hypoxic response” revealed fundamentally important mechanisms in metabolism that allow cells to thrive under a variety of physiological conditions, and is important in the development of better treatments for anemia, strokes and heart attacks.

