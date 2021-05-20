With Kerr’s equations in hand, Blandford and Znajek showed that when magnetic field lines from the accretion disk fall onto the spinning hole, the black hole’s rotation will wind the field lines into a helix oriented along the hole’s rotation axis. Magnetic fields in motion generate a voltage, so a current of electrons and positrons will start flowing through the helix away from the black hole in both directions. This is the jet.

In 1977, Blandford and Znajek’s jet-launching proposal seemed to work on paper. “Just proposing that this could be what’s happening was a huge step forward,” said Chen. But no one knew whether it was true.

Order and Chaos

As computing power improved in the ’80s and ’90s, people got the Blandford-Znajek process working in simulations. But every ingredient — the rotating black hole, the magnetic field, the light and matter in the accretion disk — was variable, and no one knew the right recipe.

A dichotomy developed in the 2000s between two classes of computer simulations: models in which the accretion disk runs the show, and models in which the magnetic field dominates.

At first, in the ’80s, researchers magnetized the accretion disks in their simulations just a little. In these models — later dubbed SANE, a backronym for “stable and normal evolution” — the plasma swirls around the black hole like water around a drain, and weak, randomly oriented, fluctuating magnetic field lines swirl with it. The turbulence of the field causes particles to collide and lose energy and angular momentum, allowing them to fall into the black hole rather than just orbiting around it. As the plasma falls in, it delivers weak magnetic field lines to the hole. Field lines gradually accumulate on it and are kept there by the influx of plasma. Eventually the black hole twists up this tangled field enough to launch a jet.

Then in the late 1990s, researchers like Ramesh Narayan of Harvard University started cranking up the magnetic field strength around their simulated black holes just to see what would happen. These physicists found that when the field is strong enough, it becomes coherent rather than turbulent, and it controls the accretion disk rather than the other way around. Magnetic field lines form a literal force field around the black hole, acting as the sleeve for a jet while also preventing plasma from falling in the hole. Matter sometimes finds an opening, suddenly lurching through the magnetic barrier and slipping into the abyss. But for the most part, the disk is locked in place. These simulations became known as “magnetically arrested disk” or MAD models.

“For a long time people thought the SANE scenario is more natural,” said Andrew Chael, a physicist at Princeton University and a member of the EHT team who specializes in MAD models. Hot gas drifting toward the black hole from afar “is not falling in in a coherent way,” he said, so there was no reason to expect magnetism migrating inward with the gas to combine into something orderly and strong. “Five years ago, everyone was mostly doing SANE simulations,” Chael said.

But the Event Horizon Telescope’s new image of polarized light from around M87’s black hole points firmly in the MAD direction. Polarized light vibrates in a single plane, typically after reflecting off a surface or when emitted by charged particles whose paths are curving uniformly in a magnetic field. The spiral pattern in the photo conveys that the light’s plane of vibration rotates as you look at different places around the ring, exactly as expected if particles radiating the light are gyrating around magnetic field lines that themselves have a coherent spiral pattern.

A SANE situation, with feeble, turbulent fields, experts said, would create a much weaker polarization pattern. As it is, the field throughout the region is strong — as much as half as strong as a fridge magnet’s, Issaoun said, “but it’s also the size of a solar system.”

The Straight Path

To understand the origin of the curiously strong magnetic field around M87’s hole (and potentially all other supermassive black holes with jets), specialists must first crack the code of the stripy polarization pattern. “Right now people are trying very hard to infer through reverse engineering what the fields look like,” Chen said.

Meanwhile, other researchers have started to zoom out on the MAD situation; they’re simulating a larger region around the black hole in order to study how stars might generate the magnetic fields that migrate to the center. “Connecting this [magnetism] to larger scales is going to be a really big thing in the next few years,” Chael said.

Taking the opposite approach, a trio of young researchers — Sasha Philippov, Benoît Cerutti and Kyle Parfrey — are zooming in on the charged particles that shoot up the jet. Their detailed, particle-level simulations, which take millions of CPU hours, suggest that the particles mostly arise from photon collisions above the poles of the black hole, stealing energy from the hole as they shoot outward from there.

Studying the particles may be necessary for working out the jets’ overall structure and their effect on the galaxies and intergalactic space they pierce through. Many jets are thin and bright all along their length. “How does it shine? How do we see it?” Chen wonders. In the case of M87’s jet, “we see it very clearly in the sky. Sometimes it breaks into knots, and sometimes it’s continuous, but it’s remarkably straight and thin. Understanding that will definitely help us understand how it interacts with the galactic and intergalactic medium — how it transfers energy to the galaxy, for example.”

The EHT collaboration will continue to guide these efforts. By the end of this year they plan to publish a look at the black hole in our own galaxy’s center, a quiet beast called Sagittarius A* that may or may not have a faint jet. Follow-up observations of M87’s black hole will show how that hole’s environment varies with time, which will constrain how fast it’s spinning.

Even as the story of black hole jets gets written, the physicists’ sense of wonder about them seems, so far, undiminished. “You just have to look at these jets,” said Blandford, who continues to theorize about them. “They’re dead-straight things. They’re like lines on the sky, some of them. … It’s astonishing that nature is able to make these structures. Yeah, I am impressed.”

Correction: May 20, 2021

This article originally described Roy Kerr as an American physicist. While he spent part of his career in the U.S., and is best known for his work on black holes, he is in fact a mathematician from New Zealand. Quanta regrets the error.