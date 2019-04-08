In 2004, Sarah Hörst found herself at a crossroads. She was about to finish her bachelor’s degree at the California Institute of Technology and had decided to take a break from school. Not only did she feel burned out, she couldn’t decide whether she wanted to pursue a career studying Earth’s own climate or the mysteries surrounding distant planets. She knew that climate change was important, but she longed to study alien worlds. Today she describes it as a battle between her head and her heart.

Ultimately her heart won. While Hörst had planned to spend a year as a teacher, she nonetheless set up an interview at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The job involved analyzing images from the Cassini mission, which was at the time orbiting Saturn and returning data on its rings and moons. The interview started three hours after her graduation ceremony; they offered her a job on the spot. “At some point I decided to listen to what the universe was trying to tell me instead of just constantly trying to fight it,” Hörst said. She took the job and eventually went on to receive her Ph.D. in planetary science from the University of Arizona.

Today, Hörst runs her own lab at Johns Hopkins University, where she simulates the atmospheres of planets and moons beyond Earth. By mixing different cocktails of common atmospheric gases together, heating them to various temperatures and exposing them to an energy source, she can re-create the chemical reactions that are sparked by sunlight. Those reactions can produce new gases, exotic types of haze and even organic compounds.

Already, the experiments have helped Hörst and her colleagues better understand solar system bodies such as Pluto and Titan, Saturn’s largest moon. But ultimately, they could provide clues about worlds further afield: exoplanets circling distant stars. With the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers will be able to deduce the chemical makeup of exoplanet atmospheres. Hörst hopes to re-create those atmospheres in the lab, thus allowing astronomers to better interpret their results. If researchers find signs of oxygen in a distant atmosphere, for example, Hörst’s experiments will help determine whether the gas was sparked by ordinary chemical and geologic processes, or if it’s a genuine signal that life exists elsewhere in the universe.

At the same time, Hörst has been deeply involved in more earthbound challenges. She has become one of the more outspoken astronomers fighting sexual harassment in the astronomy community. She also pushes against the expectation that budding astronomers have to work nonstop.

Quanta spoke with Hörst about these battles and the specifics of her current research. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Why did you fight so hard against becoming a planetary astronomer?

I wanted to do something that would help people, and I didn’t see how being a planetary scientist could do that.

It’s one of the questions that we most consistently get asked when we’re talking to the press. They ask, “Okay, but how does this matter for normal people in their everyday lives?” There are a lot of legitimate ways to answer that question, but it’s certainly not the same type of answer you would give if you were trying to cure cancer or understand climate change.

Is that a question you still think about a lot?

Over the years I’ve come to believe that if you’re doing something that’s hard, there’s always going to end up being some interesting contribution that comes out the other side. If you have to come up with creative solutions, it is going to push everything forward — not just the one question that you’re trying to answer.

I also think it’s important for people to be happy. That sounds super trite. But as a scientist, you really need to have something that drives you to do the work and fight through the tough times.

Those tough times feel abundant today, as the astronomy community has been confronted with some high-profile cases of sexual harassment in recent years. You’ve been quite vocal about this. Is it something that weighs heavily on you? Is it something you’ve experienced or seen happen?

All of the above. There have been a lot of one-off instances [of harassment] throughout my career, but there has also been one person that has been a problem for me for a long time. Dealing with it myself was one thing, but now I have all these students. I can keep them safe in our building at Hopkins, but they will not have a rich and full scientific career unless they go out into the community — and the community itself is not safe.

So it was at that point that I started to be a lot more vocal about it and also work behind the scenes to help.