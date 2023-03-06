Fuzzy bumblebees, like tiny orange sheep, flit between the lilies that blanket the understory of an Argentinian forest, fertilizing the flowers and getting nourishment for themselves. In an ancient hay meadow in England, dance flies — looking more like bulky mosquitoes than ballerinas — hunt for blossoms with pollen, ignoring the nectar-rich flowers nearby. On a rocky island in the Seychelles, bees and moths pick their flowers carefully; the number and types of pollinators affect which plants cling to the cliffs.

These kinds of interactions between species, which field ecologists dutifully record in their observations, can seem inconsequential, taken individually. In aggregate, however, they describe the detailed dynamics of the species interactions that make up an ecosystem.

Those dynamics are critical. Many natural environments are incredibly complex systems wavering near a “tipping point” of nearly irreversible transition from one distinct state to another. Each disruptive shock — caused by wildfires, storms, pollution and deforestation but also by species loss — perturbs an ecosystem’s stability. Past the tipping point, recovery is often impossible.

It’s like tilting a glass of water, explained György Barabas, a theoretical ecologist at Linköping University in Sweden. “If we push it a little bit, it will return,” he said. “But if we push it too far, it will tip over.” Once the glass is toppled over, a small push can’t return the glass to an upright position or refill it with water.

Understanding what determines these environmental tipping points and their timing is increasingly urgent. A widely cited 2022 study found that the Amazon rainforest is teetering on the edge of a transition into dry grassland, as deforestation and climate change make drought more frequent and severe over larger areas. The effects of that transition could ripple out globally to other ecosystems.

A recent breakthrough in the mathematical modeling of ecosystems could make it possible for the first time to estimate precisely how close ecosystems are to disastrous tipping points. The applicability of the discovery is still sharply limited, but Jianxi Gao, a network scientist at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who led the research, is hopeful that in time it will be possible for scientists and policymakers to identify the ecosystems most at risk and tailor interventions for them.

“Now You Have a Number”

Mathematical models can in principle allow scientists to understand what it will take for a system to tip. This predictive capability is often discussed in the context of climate models and the effect of warming on big geophysical systems like the melting Greenland ice sheet. But the tipping of ecosystems like forests and meadows is arguably harder to forecast because of the extraordinary complexity that comes with so many distinct interactions, said Tim Lenton, who works on climate tipping points at the University of Exeter in England.

Thousands of calculations may be needed to capture the distinctive interactions of every species in a system, Barabas said. The calculations make the models immensely complex, especially as the size of the ecosystem increases.