As an undergraduate at the University of Chile, Bernardo Subercaseaux took a dim view of using computers to do math. It seemed antithetical to real intellectual discovery.

“There’s some instinct or gut reaction against using computers to solve your problems, like it goes against the ideal beauty or elegance of a fantastic argument,” he said.

But then in 2020 Subercaseaux fell in love, and as often happens, his priorities changed. The object of his obsession was a question he saw on an online forum. Most problems he scanned and forgot, but this one caught his eye. He swiped right.

“The first thing I did was to like the post in the Facebook group, hoping to get a notification later when somebody else posted a solution,” he said.

The question was about filling an infinite grid with numbers. It was not, as it turned out, the kind of problem one solves on a lark. In order to do it, Subercaseaux had to leave Chile for graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University.

There, in August 2021, he had a fortuitous encounter with Marijn Heule, a computer scientist who uses massive computing power to solve hard math questions. Subercaseaux asked Heule if he wanted to attempt the problem, kicking off a collaboration that culminated this January in a proof that can be summed up with a single number: 15.

Every Possible Way

In 2002, Wayne Goddard of Clemson University and some like-minded mathematicians were spitballing problems in combinatorics, trying to come up with new twists on the field’s mainstay questions about coloring maps given certain constraints.

Eventually they landed on a problem that starts with a grid, like a sheet of graph paper that goes on forever. The goal is to fill it with numbers. There’s just one constraint: The distance between each occurrence of the same number must be greater than the number itself. (Distance is measured by adding together the vertical and horizontal separation, a metric known as “taxicab” distance for the way it resembles moving on gridded urban streets.) A pair of 1s cannot occupy adjoining cells, which have a taxicab distance of 1, but they can be placed in directly diagonal cells, which have a distance of 2.