The last half-century of exploration of the Mandelbrot set was made possible by the development of computer graphics. The math that generates the fractal is simple: You really only need to know how to add and multiply. But the drawings that made the set famous could not have been done by hand. They relied on carrying out those easy computations millions of times, something that wasn’t feasible without computers.

In principle, a visionary mathematician might have held a snapshot of the set in their mind’s eye hundreds of years ago. But in the unfolding of history, though genius can sometimes glimpse over the horizon, technology has modulated what can be imagined. Fatou, for instance, “was able to formulate conjectures without having been able to see the Mandelbrot set,” Buff said. But Fatou could only go so far. However powerful his imagination might have been, there is a world of richness swirling beneath the Mandelbrot set that was inaccessible to him, but readily visible to an average person today.

Lyubich does not tend to use computers in his work. “My way of thinking is very visual,” he said. “It’s very geometric. I think in terms of pictures — but I just draw more or less primitive pictures, by hand or in my mind. I never use computers in any substantial way.” (He jokes that perhaps the programming job he briefly held in Leningrad before emigrating is to blame. “It repelled me,” he said.) Nevertheless, he lives in a world steeped in computation. Back in Uzbekistan’s cotton fields, he too only got so far by letting his imagination run wild. “It was Douady and Hubbard who viewed the next level of depth,” he said — using the computers available in the 1980s. In the decades since, Lyubich has seen his collaborators use computers as a laboratory and as a guide. In his one joint paper with Milnor, he recalls, Milnor ran several computer experiments to help steer their proof in the right direction. And Dudko returns again and again to the computer while working with Lyubich. “He’s very good at interpreting what he sees,” Lyubich said, “to translate these pictures into mathematical language and formulate very deep conjectures.”

Galileo discovered the moons of Jupiter not only because he had developed the right theory to make sense of what he saw, but because he had a telescope. Similarly, there are entire swaths of the mathematical universe that remain hidden until technological change makes them visible. They can no more be discovered with pure thought than Jupiter’s moons can be discerned by squinting.

If the computational revolution of the 1970s and ’80s opened up the continent of the Mandelbrot set for exploration, mathematicians might today be on the cusp of another such tipping point. Artificial intelligence is only beginning to be used to formulate substantive conjectures and prove significant mathematical results. It is hard — perhaps impossible — to gauge its potential with confidence. (“We’ve got to try to train a neural network to zoom around the Mandelbrot set,” Kapiamba joked.) But if the story of the Mandelbrot set is one of how mathematicians can use pure thought to survey a vista opened up by technology, the next chapter remains to be written.

“I never had the feeling that my imagination was rich enough to invent all those extraordinary things,” Mandelbrot once said. “They were there, even though nobody had seen them before.”