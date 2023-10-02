The Nobel Committee has awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their pioneering work in the development of mRNA vaccine technology, which made possible a timely vaccine response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vaccines based on mRNA technology are widely credited with saving millions of lives and helping to curb the pandemic’s spread.

