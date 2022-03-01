Some of those who remained set to work scrutinizing decades-old assumptions. They started thinking anew about the striking features of nature that seem unnaturally fine-tuned — both the Higgs boson’s small mass, and a seemingly unrelated case, one that concerns the unnaturally low energy of space itself. “The really fundamental problems are problems of naturalness,” Garcia Garcia said.

Their introspection is bearing fruit. Researchers are increasingly zeroing in on what they see as a weakness in the conventional reasoning about naturalness. It rests on a seemingly benign assumption, one that has been baked into scientific outlooks since ancient Greece: Big stuff consists of smaller, more fundamental stuff — an idea known as reductionism. “The reductionist paradigm … is hard-wired into the naturalness problems,” said Nima Arkani-Hamed, a theorist at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

Now a growing number of particle physicists think naturalness problems and the null results at the Large Hadron Collider might be tied to reductionism’s breakdown. “Could it be that this changes the rules of the game?” Arkani-Hamed said. In a slew of recent papers, researchers have thrown reductionism to the wind. They’re exploring novel ways in which big and small distance scales might conspire, producing values of parameters that look unnaturally fine-tuned from a reductionist perspective.

“Some people call it a crisis. That has a pessimistic vibe associated to it and I don’t feel that way about it,” said Garcia Garcia. “It’s a time where I feel like we are on to something profound.”

What Naturalness Is

The Large Hadron Collider did make one critical discovery: In 2012, it finally struck upon the Higgs boson, the keystone of the 50-year-old set of equations known as the Standard Model of particle physics, which describes the 17 known elementary particles.

The discovery of the Higgs confirmed a riveting story that’s written in the Standard Model equations. Moments after the Big Bang, an entity that permeates space called the Higgs field suddenly became infused with energy. This Higgs field crackles with Higgs bosons, particles that possess mass because of the field’s energy. As electrons, quarks and other particles move through space, they interact with Higgs bosons, and in this way they acquire mass as well.

After the Standard Model was completed in 1975, its architects almost immediately noticed a problem.

When the Higgs gives other particles mass, they give it right back; the particle masses shake out together. Physicists can write an equation for the Higgs boson’s mass that includes terms from each particle it interacts with. All the massive Standard Model particles contribute terms to the equation, but these aren’t the only contributions. The Higgs should also mathematically mingle with heavier particles, up to and including phenomena at the Planck scale, an energy level associated with the quantum nature of gravity, black holes and the Big Bang. Planck-scale phenomena should contribute terms to the Higgs mass that are huge — roughly a hundred million billion times larger than the actual Higgs mass. Naively, you would expect the Higgs boson to be as heavy as they are, thereby beefing up other elementary particles as well. Particles would be too heavy to form atoms, and the universe would be empty.

For the Higgs to depend on enormous energies yet end up so light, you have to assume that some of the Planckian contributions to its mass are negative while others are positive, and that they’re all dialed to just the right amounts to exactly cancel out. Unless there’s some reason for this cancellation, it seems ludicrous — about as unlikely as air currents and table vibrations counteracting each other to keep a pencil balanced on its tip. This kind of fine-tuned cancellation physicists deem “unnatural.”

Within a few years, physicists found a tidy solution: supersymmetry, a hypothesized doubling of nature’s elementary particles. Supersymmetry says that every boson (one of two types of particle) has a partner fermion (the other type), and vice versa. Bosons and fermions contribute positive and negative terms to the Higgs mass, respectively. So if these terms always come in pairs, they’ll always cancel.

The search for supersymmetric partner particles began at the Large Electron-Positron Collider in the 1990s. Researchers assumed the particles were just a tad heavier than their Standard Model partners, requiring more raw energy to materialize, so they accelerated particles to nearly light speed, smashed them together, and looked for heavy apparitions among the debris.

Meanwhile, another naturalness problem surfaced.

The fabric of space, even when devoid of matter, seems as if it should sizzle with energy — the net activity of all the quantum fields coursing through it. When particle physicists add up all the presumptive contributions to the energy of space, they find that, as with the Higgs mass, injections of energy coming from Planck-scale phenomena should blow it up. Albert Einstein showed that the energy of space, which he dubbed the cosmological constant, has a gravitationally repulsive effect; it causes space to expand faster and faster. If space were infused with a Planckian density of energy, the universe would have ripped itself apart moments after the Big Bang. But this hasn’t happened.

Instead, cosmologists observe that space’s expansion is accelerating only slowly, indicating that the cosmological constant is small. Measurements in 1998 pegged its value as a million million million million million times lower than the Planck energy. Again, it seems all those enormous energy injections and extractions in the equation for the cosmological constant perfectly cancel out, leaving space eerily placid.

Both of these big naturalness problems were evident by the late 1970s, but for decades, physicists treated them as unrelated. “This was in the phase where people were schizophrenic about this,” said Arkani-Hamed. The cosmological constant problem seemed potentially related to mysterious, quantum aspects of gravity, since the energy of space is detected solely through its gravitational effect. The hierarchy problem looked more like a “dirty-little-details problem,” Arkani-Hamed said — the kind of issue that, like two or three other problems of the past, would ultimately reveal a few missing puzzle pieces. “The sickness of the Higgs,” as Giudice called its unnatural lightness, was nothing a few supersymmetry particles at the LHC couldn’t cure.

In hindsight, the two naturalness problems seem more like symptoms of a deeper issue.

“It’s useful to think about how these problems come about,” said Garcia Garcia in a Zoom call from Santa Barbara this winter. “The hierarchy problem and the cosmological constant problem are problems that arise in part because of the tools we’re using to try to answer questions — the way we’re trying to understand certain features of our universe.”

Reductionism Made Precise

Physicists come by their funny way of tallying contributions to the Higgs mass and cosmological constant honestly. The calculation method reflects the strange nesting-doll structure of the natural world.

Zoom in on something, and you’ll discover that it’s actually a lot of smaller things. What looks from afar like a galaxy is really a collection of stars; each star is many atoms; an atom further dissolves into hierarchical layers of subatomic parts. Moreover, as you zoom in to shorter distance scales, you see heavier and more energetic elementary particles and phenomena — a profound link between high energies and short distances that explains why a high-energy particle collider acts like a microscope on the universe. The connection between high energies and short distances has many avatars throughout physics. For instance, quantum mechanics says every particle is also a wave; the more massive the particle, the shorter its associated wavelength. Another way to think about it is that energy has to cram together more densely to form smaller objects. Physicists refer to low-energy, long-distance physics as “the IR,” and high-energy, short-distance physics as “the UV,” drawing an analogy with infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths of light.