Eclipse Hunter Reveals the Science That Can Only Be Done in the Dark

On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible from a narrow ribbon of land — the “path of totality,” which stretches across the United States from Oregon to South Carolina. It will be the first total eclipse visible from the 48 contiguous states since 1979. These events are often described as once-in-a-lifetime experiences, but for Jay Pasachoff, they’ve come more often than that. He’s seen 33 total solar eclipses, and another 32 if you count partial eclipses and annular eclipses, in which the sun briefly looks like a ring or doughnut.

Pasachoff, an astronomer at Williams College in Massachusetts, will view the event in Salem, Oregon, accompanied by a group of students and thousands of pounds of equipment. That’s because even in this age of space probes and orbiting telescopes, there’s still a good deal of science that can be done from the ground during those brief moments in the moon’s shadow — science that, in fact, can be done only during a total solar eclipse.

Quanta spoke with Pasachoff about life as an eclipse chaser and the observation opportunities that only a total eclipse can bring. An edited and condensed version of the conversation follows.

Why do eclipses still matter when scientists have space-based observatories monitoring the sun at all times?

We professional astronomers take advantage of whatever special opportunities we have, to learn more about the sun and our universe. During an eclipse, we see parts of the sun that aren’t visible from Earth at other times and that are never visible from spacecraft. It’s only during an eclipse that we get a complete view of the sun, from the surface out through the corona — the sun’s tenuous outer atmosphere, which becomes visible during totality — and farther out, into what we call the heliosphere, the region of space dominated by the sun. So given that we only get a few minutes every 18 months or so, we astronomers certainly want to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity.

Today we have more than one space-based telescope equipped with a coronagraph, a kind of shield that blocks out the light from the photosphere, the bright disk of the sun. Don’t they accomplish the same thing as an eclipse?

It depends how much money you have. If you give me $10 billion, then I might be able to simulate an eclipse, using a space-based coronagraph. That’s as good as the ones that we get on Earth. But that hasn’t happened. The best coronagraph that we have in space is now over 20 years old, on the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory [SOHO]. It has three nested coronagraphs. The inner one is now defunct; in fact, it never worked very well. The two that remain, known as C2 and C3, are what we call externally occulted coronagraphs, which means there’s a disk that blocks some of the sun’s light, but the disk is located close to the lens and is therefore at a different focus than the corona. So to make it all work, it has to block three-quarters of a solar radius around the sun. And that’s the region that we see best, during an eclipse. And the C3 has an even bigger blockage.

So there’s a whole region, from the surface of the sun out to three-quarters of a solar radius that we can see in white light only during an eclipse. Further, the C2 coronagraph has a resolution of only 23 arc-seconds, whereas during an eclipse, from the ground, we can achieve two or maybe one and a half arc-seconds. So there’s an overlap region that we see during an eclipse — overlapping with what we see using the C2 coronagraph — and we’re seeing everything over 10 times more clearly, from the ground, during an eclipse. So if we want to study the region where the solar wind is formed and where we have these wonderful magnetic field displays and these solar coronal streamers, near the sun’s equator, and the plumes from the sun’s polar regions — then we need the eclipse, which we only get every 18 months or so, somewhere on Earth.

What kind of data, in particular, do you want to collect? Are we talking about images, or spectra, or something else?

Yes, yes, and yes: Images, and spectra, and something else! I feel a big responsibility, now that we have this eclipse in our home territory, to make the most complete observations possible. We have the advantage of the shipping being less expensive, compared to taking 2,000 pounds of equipment to India, which I have done, for an eclipse. So I’ve gathered, with the support of the U.S. National Science Foundation and the Committee for Research and Exploration of the National Geographic Society, a crack team of astronomers and equipment, to study the sun with a variety of telescopes and spectrographs.

What do you want to learn?

Perhaps the most difficult and most complex experiment in our group of a dozen or so experimental setups is to try to determine observationally which of the competing models of coronal heating is correct — to understand how the corona is heated to a million degrees. We know that it’s related to the sun’s magnetic field, but the details of just how it’s related are still unclear and are much debated among the theoreticians.