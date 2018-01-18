You have a five-year-old and an eight-year-old. Let’s say you were trying to explain optogenetics to your eight-year-old—

Well, when he was five he tried to explain it to me.

What did he say?

His explanation went like this: “The brain has some plugs and some wires, and it goes beep beep beep and makes me do what I do.” And I was like, that’s pretty darn good!

But to be slightly more biophysically accurate: If you can control a brain cell, then you can see what it does. Does it trigger a response, or a sensation, or a decision or a memory? Brain cells compute using electricity. So how do you drive electricity? One of the ways is to put electricity in directly, like cochlear implants do for the deaf. But the electricity goes in all directions. It’s not very precise. Light, on the other hand, can be aimed at individual cells. If we can use light, that’d be much more precise than direct electrical stimulation. The problem is, brain cells don’t respond to light.

So we get molecules from single-celled microbes that are like little solar panels. They convert light into electricity. These molecules, called opsins, are genetically encoded. We can cut out the genes from the microbes and paste them into the brain cells we want to study. The brain cells will manufacture these little solar panels. And when you shine light on the cells, the opsins will convert light into electrical signals, and the electrical signals control the neuron, and then you figure out what triggering that neuron does.

What kinds of things can you do with that tool?

My co-inventor Karl Deisseroth [at Stanford University] and I started thinking this up when we were both students, in the year 2000. We had three initial goals. Number one, if you can activate specific cells, can you correct a brain disorder? Second, could you figure out what drives a behavior, or a want, or a movement or sensation? And third, could you reprogram the computations of the brain? Could you take a memory, enter it into the brain and then see what happens?

Has anyone done that?

Well, my colleague here at MIT, Susumu Tonegawa, did something like that with mice. His group used one of our molecules from algae that’ll activate a neuron under blue light. They engineered mice so that only recently active neurons would express the gene. The mice would learn a memory, and the neurons involved in the memory would become light-activated. Then they shined blue light [on those neurons] and found that they could induce the recall of the memory.

What are some of the coolest applications of optogenetics you’ve seen so far?

There are so many! New papers come out every day. One of my favorite studies was done by Dayu Lin [now at New York University] and David Anderson [at the California Institute of Technology]. They were studying violence and aggression in male mice, which are territorial. They found that certain neurons were active when male mice fought. Then they put our molecule into those cells. And when they activated the neurons they found that the mice would attack basically whatever was next to them, even a rubber glove.

Let’s talk about expansion microscopy. I watched your TED talk, where you demonstrated how much diaper fibers can expand. That was a good origin story — is it really how the idea came about?

No, not at all!

Around 2012 we started doing super-resolution and electron microscopy in our group. It was really hard. And it was very slow. Also, if you do electron microscopy you don’t get much molecular information. You know the shapes of things, but not what molecules are there. So almost as a joke we started thinking: Why don’t we expand the brain?

I wanted to expand brains to move the molecules farther apart so we could label them better. Biomolecules are all made of the same building blocks in different orders, right? To tell them apart you really have to tag them. But there’s no room to tag them in the brain because they’re all jam-packed together.

Two really great grad students, Fei Chen [now at the Broad Institute] and Paul Tillberg [now at the Janelia Research Campus], were in the lab then. We got inspired by the papers of Toyoichi Tanaka, a physicist who studied responsive polymers here at MIT in the late 1970s and early 1980s. He had worked on these polymers that expand a thousandfold, very similar to the stuff in baby diapers. We set out to take a specimen and embed it in these “hyperswellable” polymers. Once we figured out the path, it started to work pretty quickly.

But after you blow something up, your microscope still has the same resolution. Does just having the components farther apart make things clearer? Or is it all about creating enough space to label molecules?

Turns out that it’s both. Microscopes have something called a diffraction limit. You just can’t see things much smaller than the wavelength of light. And unfortunately, that limit is right where things get interesting in biology. But if we expand a tissue twentyfold, a microscope with a 200-nanometer diffraction limit will now effectively have a 10-nanometer resolution.

And in addition, you make room around the biomolecules. It’s like you’re surrounding each biomolecule with a little virtual test tube made of chemicals of your choosing. So you can run all sorts of interesting analyses.

What does this help reveal about the brain that other methods can’t?

Brain circuits are large objects, right? I mean, some brain cells in the human brain are centimeters in size. And some neurons in our spinal cord are the largest cells in our body. If we want to understand how information flows, from sensation, to decision making, to action, we have to see the entire thing.

And yet the neural connections are nanoscale. All the molecules that make neurons do what they do are nanoscale. If you want to learn enough about a neural circuit that you can understand how it works, you have to see a large, three-dimensional object with nanoscale precision. And that’s what expansion lets you do.

You’ve already applied this to cancer diagnosis.

We collaborated with several pathologists, including Andy Beck, then at Harvard, to see if, by expanding biopsies, we could diagnose early breast cancer better. Early disease detection is a big goal right now. But early diagnosis means seeing subtle things, and subtle often means nanoscale. These are diagnoses that really challenge human judgment. After we expanded the biopsies, we could train a machine-learning program to diagnose more accurately than with unexpanded biopsies.

What else is on the horizon for expansion microscopy?

Since our cancer paper came out, many people have emailed me — experts on prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer.… People have already published papers using expansion to map out how chromosomes look in cell division. We have a student working with our group and those of George Church and Ting Wu at Harvard to expand the genome and see it in its three-dimensional glory in an actual cell in a tissue, which has not been done before. We’re starting to talk to virologists about the idea of expanding a virus. People are applying expansion microscopy to all sorts of stuff. They’ve expanded human brain tissues from epilepsy patients. They’ve expanded circuits in the mouse brain involved with learning and Parkinson’s disease. They’ve mapped out tunnels used by viruses to spread from cell to cell. They’ve mapped out blood vessel structures involved with the blood-brain barrier. It’s very gratifying to see it take off so quickly.