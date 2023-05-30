The marine creatures called skates skim along the sea bottom, rippling their winglike pectoral fins to propel themselves and to stir up small creatures hiding in the sand. Their unusual flattened body plan makes them one of the oddest families of fish in the sea, and it seems even odder that they evolved from streamlined, sharklike carnivores that swam about 285 million years ago.

Now researchers have discovered how skates evolved their distinctive profile: Rearrangements in the skate’s DNA sequence altered the 3D structure of its genome and disrupted ancient connections between key developmental genes and the regulatory sequences that governed them. Those changes in turn redrafted the animal’s body plan. The scientists reported their findings in Nature in April.

The discovery solves the mystery of the skates’ evolutionary transformation by pinning it on genetic mechanisms directing development. “The fossil record tells you this change occurred, but how did it actually occur?” said Chris Amemiya, a molecular geneticist at the University of California, Merced who was not involved in the new study. “This is a classic evo-devo question.”

To uncover the origins of skates’ novel body shape, a few years ago the evolutionary genomicist José Luis Gómez-Skarmeta assembled a diverse international team of genomics researchers and evolutionary developmental biologists. A team was needed partly because the first step would be to sequence and assemble the genome of a skate, and compiling the genomes of cartilaginous fish like skates and sharks is forbiddingly hard.

“They’re really difficult to put together, because they’re huge — often bigger than the human genome,” said Mélanie Debiais-Thibaud, an evolutionary developmental geneticist at the University of Montpellier in France who was not involved in the work.

For their work, the team selected the little skate (Leucoraja erinacea), which is easily collected along the Atlantic coast of North America. It can also be reared in a laboratory, which made it possible to run developmental and functional experiments on the animals as part of the project.

By comparing the genome of the little skate to the genomes of other vertebrates, the researchers determined that the skate genome has generally remained very similar to that of their vertebrate ancestors at the sequence level. However, there were a few notable rearrangements that would have affected the genome’s 3D structure. In the DNA of individuals, such rearrangements can cause diseases by throwing off gene regulation. The discovery led the researchers to wonder whether the rearrangements in skates might have similarly disrupted the original genetic instructions for their body plan.

Breaking Down the Boundaries

If you look at the DNA sequence of a chromosome, the genes in it can seem surprisingly far away from the short “enhancer” sequences that regulate the activity of those genes. In practice, though, because of how the DNA in a cell nucleus coils, folds and loops back on itself, they’re often not far apart at all.

In vertebrates, sets of functionally related genes and their enhancers are physically grouped together in three dimensions in units called topologically associating domains, or TADs. Boundary regions help to ensure that enhancers only act on genes in the same TAD.