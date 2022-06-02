That means mathematicians wishing to truly understand the space of surfaces need to find ways to uncover objects that they don’t even know exist.

In their July paper, Hide and Magee did just that, confirming the existence of surfaces that mathematicians had wondered about for decades. The conjecture they proved, and the history surrounding it, took inspiration from a different field of math altogether: graph theory.

The Maximum Possible

Graphs, to mathematicians, are networks consisting of points, or nodes, connected by lines, or edges. As early as 1967, mathematicians such as Andrey Kolmogorov were studying networks that impose a cost on connecting two nodes. That led to an example of what would later be called an expander graph: one that keeps the number of edges low, while maintaining high connectivity among nodes.

Expander graphs have since become crucial tools in math and computer science, including in practical areas like cryptography. Like a well-designed highway system, these graphs make it easy to travel from one node to another without covering the entire graph with edges. Mathematicians like to limit the number of edges by stipulating that each node can only have, say, three edges emanating from it — just as you might not want more than a few highways crisscrossing your town.

If a computer chooses at random where each node’s three edges lead to, you’ll find that — especially when the graph is very large — most of these random graphs are excellent expanders. But though the universe is filthy with expander graphs, human beings have failed time and again to produce them by hand.

“If you want to build one, you shouldn’t draw them yourself,” said Shai Evra, a mathematician at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. “Our imagination does not grasp what is an expander.”

The idea of expansion, or connectedness, can be measured in a number of ways. One is to cut a graph into two large pieces by snipping edges one by one. If your graph consists of two clumps of nodes, with the clumps connected by a single edge, you only need to cut a single edge to split it into two. The more connected the graph, the more edges you’ll have to slice through.

Another way to get at connectivity is to wander around the graph from node to node, at each step choosing an edge to walk along at random. How long will it take to visit all the graph’s neighborhoods? In the example with the two clumps, you’ll be confined to one of the bubbles unless you happen to step across the lone connection to the other half. But if there are many ways for you to travel between different areas of the graph, you’ll tour the whole thing in a short amount of time.

These measures of connectedness can be quantified by a number called the spectral gap. The spectral gap is zero when the graph is completely disconnected, for instance if it’s made up of two groups of nodes that aren’t attached to each other at all. As a graph gets more connected, its spectral gap will tend to get bigger.

But the spectral gap can only go so high. Indeed, the two defining features of expander graphs — few edges and high connectivity — are seemingly at odds with one another. But in 1988, Gregory Margulis and, independently, Sarnak and two co-authors described “optimal expanders” — graphs whose spectral gap is as high as the theoretical maximum. “It’s shocking that they exist,” Sarnak said.

Later, mathematicians would prove that most large graphs are close to this maximum. But the work with optimal expanders and random graphs was not a matter of just finding the right places to put edges. It required the use of strange and sophisticated techniques borrowed from number theory and probability.

Applying those results to surfaces would require a stranger approach still.

Surface Tension

In the 1970s, at the same time that graph theorists were mapping out expander graphs, a Swiss geometer named Peter Buser was playing with similar ideas in surfaces with lots of holes. Could they be well connected in the same way expander graphs were?

As with graphs, you can estimate a surface’s connectedness by attempting to slice it in two, or by wandering aimlessly around the surface and seeing how long it takes you to visit the whole thing. “Everything is undeniably more sophisticated, but in every way the intuition goes through,” said Wright.