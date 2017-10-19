Insects Conquered a Watery Realm With Just Two New Genes

Khila and Santos then challenged the insects in the water to figure out what the fans were doing for them. They compared four groups: a closely related genus of water strider called Stridulivelia that does not have fans, untreated Rhagovelia, Rhagovelia in which the fan was surgically removed, and Rhagovelia in which geisha and mother of geisha were knocked down by RNA interference.

The researchers observed how the insects coped with two different watery environments. In calm water, the fan did not appear to provide a speed advantage in locomotion, although the water striders with fans could go farther with each stroke of the leg, which meant they could paddle more slowly. “So they can go just as fast without working as hard,” Khila said.

In the challenging environment of flowing water, however, the fans provided a crucial advantage: They enabled the insects to move upstream, while those without fans were swept away by the current. The Rhagovelia with knocked-down genes, which had developed only rudimentary fans, could cope with slowly moving water but failed at higher speeds. In short, the fans — even in a primitive form — were critical for enabling Rhagovelia species to navigate across running water, where closely related species could not.

Khila said it’s rare for experiments to be able to bring together biomechanics, transcriptomics, evolutionary biology, ecology and developmental genetics, but that combination is what’s needed to provide a complete answer to how phenotypic evolution occurs.

“The integrative, interdisciplinary nature of this demonstration is what’s striking here,” said Ehab Abouheif, an evolutionary developmental biologist at McGill University. (Abouheif was not involved in the study but was Khila’s postdoctoral adviser between 2006 and 2011.) According to Abouheif, Khila didn’t just show that this new gene makes the water striders’ fan; he also “reconstructs its evolutionary history, and then does the trademark ecological tests to show that it has an ecological function.”

“This study is really impressive,” agreed Greg Wray, an evolutionary developmental biologist at Duke University. “Usually something like this gets assembled over a period of time, maybe by different groups, and then there’s one last piece that links them together. It’s impressive to be able to go basically across the whole arc of the project in one go like this.

“The other thing I think is interesting is that there are not that many cases where people have been able to use gene expression, absent any genetics, to zoom in so precisely on a genetic change that causes an obvious trait,” he added. “So that’s pretty impressive as well.”

Of course, the genes geisha and mother of geisha don’t act in isolation. Khila and his team are now trying to find out what other genes interact with them, so as to uncover the full developmental genetic network that gives rise to the fan structure. Wray suspects that geisha and mother of geisha are co-opting a gene network that has a different purpose. “It’s really hard to imagine that these two genes by themselves alone are making the structures,” he said. “I’m going to guess that they are pulling in some other genes that have other roles in development.”

That said, biologists familiar with the study also find it interesting that geisha and mother of geisha are novel genes that don’t have a known role in development. “So far, the literature [about evolutionary novelties] is dominated by examples of co-option and repurposing of ‘old’ genes and pathways into ‘new’ contexts,” said Armin Moczek, an evolutionary developmental biologist at Indiana University, in an email.

“From butterfly-wing spots to beetles’ horns to numerous other examples, the image that emerges is that of organisms as Lego creations, as the modified reassemblies of the same and seemingly very limited pool of genes, developmental pathways and morphogenetic processes,” Moczek continued. “We now expect to see novelty made possible through co-option. What this paper shows is that new genes continue to matter.” Even between closely related species, he said, the sudden emergence of new genes can help to facilitate “ecologically significant innovation.”

Ian Dworkin , a geneticist who studies fly evolution at McMaster University, noted that in the literature of evo-devo research — which looks at the role of developmental mechanisms in evolutionary changes — examples of co-opted genes are abundant. What is unclear is whether that abundance reflects the frequency with which co-option occurs in nature or whether it is the result of ascertainment bias (systematic sampling errors introduced by how biologists study evo-devo). “It is nice to see a cool innovation that implicates a novel gene — it’s not simply a co-option story,” he said. “That’s why this is really exciting.”

Dworkin wonders whether inserting and activating geisha and mother of geisha in Stridulivelia, the fan-less sister genus of Rhagovelia, would be sufficient to trigger the development of the leg fan. Although the experiment would be very difficult to pull off in a non-model organism, “that would be the real kicker to demonstrate that that is the key gene for it,” he said.

Evolutionary scientists often get stuck in a rut by thinking of the co-option of old genes or the emergence of novel ones as exclusive alternatives, Abouheif said. But this study is a reminder that evolution can be a mix of both, through the recycling of the old and the addition of the new into networks that create novelty. The question for researchers to ponder, he said, is: “How do these networks get assembled?”