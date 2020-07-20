He Found ‘Islands of Fertility’ Beneath Antarctica’s Ice

What’s it like staying in Antarctica over the winter?

Altogether, I’ve spent the fringes of three winters there — in 1991, 1995 to 1996, and 2007 to 2008. It’s mostly dark, of course, leaving you only a couple of hours of twilight to work in, and obviously pretty cold. One winter, minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit was the warmest it ever got for an entire month. Our main objective was to sample liquid water, and at those temperatures you don’t want to get it on your skin.

But this is why I’ve done these winters: We’re figuring out how these ecosystems function with so little energy input and wanted to get a year-round look. One thing that’s keeping them alive is relic organic matter deposited from the ocean in an earlier geologic era. Metabolisms are so low that these organisms can survive by consuming this ancient food matter.

By measuring the light and biological activity, I was able to build a mathematical model. Then all I had to do was put light meters into the lakes to estimate the amount of photosynthesis going on. We know that some lakes are producing 10,000 kilograms of carbon per year — orders of magnitude lower, in terms of biomass production, than is typical of lakes that aren’t covered by ice — but they’re still eking out an existence. That’s been a big advance for us.

How did you get involved with the exploration of Lake Vostok?

In 1996, a group headed by Russian scientists published a paper in Nature about a giant freshwater lake in Antarctica. The Russians had set up a station in Vostok — an isolated spot about 12,000 feet in elevation — and started looking at ice cores for the climate record. They kept drilling down and announced in 1999 that they’d hit a different kind of ice that looked like frozen lake water. (We call it accretion ice — a layer of lake water about 650 feet thick that froze on contact with the bottom of the much colder ice sheet.) But they didn’t go all the way to the lake and get a direct sample because scientists were worried about contaminating it. There was also a danger of a possible explosion or “blowout” from pressurized gas that had accumulated in the lake during the 15 million years it’s been beneath the ice.

The U.S. got a piece of the accretion ice from 11,800 feet below the surface, which was still 490 feet above the lake. I didn’t have much ice to work with. The sample I got was roughly 20 inches long and about 3.5 inches in diameter, but that piece of ice changed my life. We took it to the lab and examined it under the cleanest conditions, using a scanning electron microscope to look at cells and minerals, and an atomic force microscope to examine cells at the atomic level. And bingo, we started seeing microbes. Extrapolating from the accretion ice, we estimated bacterial concentrations on the lake’s surface of about 100,000 cells per milliliter — about one-tenth that found in the ocean or the average non-frozen lake. We presented our DNA sequencing data in a 1999 Science paper, back to back with a paper [by another team] that presented metabolic data for those microbes.

When did you set your sights on Lake Whillans?

The Vostok paper got a lot of publicity and sent me on a whole new trajectory — looking for life under the ice sheet. In 2000, I was the U.S. representative at a Tokyo meeting of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research, on a subgroup charged with convincing funding agencies that these subglacial lakes were real. I called them “islands of fertility in the continent,” though some skeptics doubted that the lakes were really there. Others maintained that if the lakes did exist, we should leave them alone. It took several years to put together a solid case that we could and should sample these lakes, but the National Academy of Sciences finally endorsed this idea in 2009.

We decided to look at Lake Whillans and Lake Mercer, in part because they were covered with only about 3,000 feet of ice. We also had a lot of geophysical data on the water volumes and depths, and the fact that they’re both hydrologically active. The ice goes up and down as the lake fills and drains. The water flushes through them every decade, even though the lakes have been isolated from the atmosphere for tens of thousands of years. It took 14 days and 12 tractors to haul 1.2 million pounds of equipment, including the drill and labs, and 35,000 gallons of fuel from McMurdo Station to Lake Whillans — an approximately 600-mile trip across the Ross Ice Shelf.

We started drilling in late December 2012 through about 2,600 feet of ice. By January [2013], we had reached the lake, gotten our samples and secured our results: All the numbers we had extrapolated from the Vostok accretion ice — about 100,000 cells per millimeter — were confirmed in Lake Whillans. And this time we had solid proof — measurements from an actual lake sample, without having to rely on extrapolations. These are the moments you live for.