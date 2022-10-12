Our understanding of the inner workings of the human brain has long been held back by the practical and ethical difficulty of observing human neurons develop, connect and interact. Today, in a new study published in Nature, neuroscientists at Stanford University led by Sergiu Paşca report that they have found a new way to study human neurons — by transplanting human brainlike tissue into rats that are just days old, when their brains have not yet fully formed. The researchers show that human neurons and other brain cells can grow and integrate themselves into the rat’s brain, becoming part of the functional neural circuitry that processes sensations and controls aspects of behaviors.

Using this technique, scientists should be able to create new living models for a wide range of neurodevelopmental disorders, including at least some forms of autism spectrum disorder. The models would be just as practical for neuroscientific lab studies as current animal models are but would be better stand-ins for human disorders because they would consist of real human cells in functional neural circuits. They could be ideal targets for modern neuroscience tools that are too invasive to use in real human brains.

“This approach is a step forward for the field and offers a new way to understand disorders of neuronal functioning,” said Madeline Lancaster, a neuroscientist at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., who was not involved in the work.

The work also marks an exciting new chapter in the use of neural organoids. Nearly 15 years ago, biologists discovered that human stem cells could self-organize and grow into small spheres that held different types of cells and resembled brain tissue. These organoids opened a new window into the activities of brain cells, but the view has its limits. While neurons in a dish can connect to each other and communicate electrically, they can’t form truly functional circuits or attain the full growth and computational prowess of healthy neurons in their natural habitat, the brain.

Pioneering work by various research groups proved years ago that human brain organoids could be inserted into the brains of adult rats and survive. But the new study shows for the first time that the burgeoning brain of a newborn rat will accept human neurons and allow them to mature, while also integrating them into local circuits capable of driving the rat’s behavior.

Paşca pointed out that there were “a thousand reasons to believe that would not work,” given the drastic differences in how and when the nervous systems of the two species develop. And yet it did work, with the human cells finding the clues they needed to make essential connections.

“This is a much needed and elegant study that steers the field in the right direction of looking for approaches to advance the physiological relevance of human brain organoids to model later stages of human brain development,” said Giorgia Quadrato, a neuroscientist at the University of Southern California.

Understanding the cellular and molecular processes that go awry in neurons and lead to brain disorders has always been Paşca’s motivation. [Editor’s note: See the accompanying interview with Paşca about his life, career and motivations for his work.] Because many psychiatric and neurological disorders take root in the brain during development — even though symptoms may not emerge until years later — watching how neurons develop has seemed like the best way to fill the voids in our understanding. That’s why it’s been Paşca’s goal to transplant human brain organoids into newborn rats ever since he began working with neurons in a dish 13 years ago.

In the new work — which was also headed by Paşca’s Stanford colleagues Felicity Gore, Kevin Kelley and Omer Revah (now at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem) — the team inserted cortical human brain organoids into the somatosensory cortex of very young rat pups, before the pups’ brain circuitry was fully established. This gave the human neurons a chance to receive long-range connections from a key region that processes incoming sensory information. Then the researchers waited to see whether the organoid would grow in concert with the rest of the rat’s developing brain.