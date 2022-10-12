Unfortunately, once at medical school, I discovered that there were few resources: no grants, no reagents for lab work. But I had one very dedicated professor, and she used 200 euros of her own money — a fortune at the time — to order a small reagent kit from Germany. We then planned for a year how to best use it.

And that’s how studying brain disorders first came up for me. I’d been considering using that reagent kit to test for metabolites in the blood of patients with cardiovascular disease. But to learn anything, I’d need to test hundreds, maybe thousands of patients. We had only enough reagents for 50 reactions!

One day, while in a statistics class, it hit me: The only way to do a study with a small cohort of patients would be to look at a disease that was rare. I thought: autism.

Autism? It’s not that rare — one in 50 have some form of it.

We didn’t know that 20 years ago.

My idea was to see if we could find signatures of the condition in the blood of children with autism. To do the study, I needed to convince parents to donate small amounts of their children’s blood. Talking with them was heart-wrenching. It opened my eyes to the immense suffering the families went through. The parents wondered, “What caused this?”

All I could say was, “Nothing is known.”

To be able to offer better answers, I signed up for a course in Bucharest offered by the International Brain Research Organization, the IBRO. They were American and British neuroscientists trying to bring advanced brain science to isolated countries. The clarity of their presentations and the beauty of the neuroscientific discoveries they described excited me immensely.

At the classes, I got to know Jack McMahan, one of the founders of the neurobiology program at Stanford. We stayed in touch, and later he helped me come to California.

What became of your metabolite study?

We discovered that some patients with autism had abnormalities in their one-carbon metabolism. This pathway, which is dependent on folate and B vitamins, was slightly disturbed, and this was likely related to a combination of genetic and nutritional factors.

By the time I finished medical school, I’d published several papers on autism. Jack McMahan read them and said, “Why don’t you come to Stanford? I have a colleague interested in moving his lab in this direction.” That was Ricardo Dolmetsch, who a few years later went on to become the global head of neuroscience at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research.

It took a while to get funding, but eventually I received an IBRO fellowship and came to Palo Alto.

What was your assignment in the Dolmetsch laboratory?

To create a new approach for learning about the human brain.

A couple of years earlier, Shinya Yamanaka of the University of California, San Francisco and Kyoto University had figured out how to take skin cells from mice and reprogram them to turn back into induced pluripotent stem cells — iPS cells. Stem cells can be coaxed into all kinds of different cells, including neurons, the building blocks of the nervous system. Yamanaka would get the Nobel Prize for this.

In Ricardo’s lab, I planned to find ways to transform human iPS cells into neurons. The idea was to obtain skin cells from children with autism, turn them back into stem cells and then guide them to become neurons in a petri dish. If we succeeded, we hoped to leapfrog the barriers that have prevented us from fully understanding how the human nervous system develops. This would be a way to understand with greater clarity the biological basis of neuropsychiatric conditions like autism, epilepsy and schizophrenia.

What are these barriers?

The main problem is the human brain’s unbearable inaccessibility.

When something goes wrong in the spleen or the liver, doctors take a biopsy and analyze the tissue. This practice revolutionized medicine. Researchers have been able to take the cells of patients, put them in a dish, identify the malfunctioning mechanisms and apply different compounds to restore them. That’s how they’ve discovered new drugs.

But except in rare situations, we don’t drill through the skull of a living person to directly study human brain tissue. In addition to the medical risks, there are deep cultural taboos. We tend to associate the brain with “us,” with who we are. By touching the brain directly, these methods are in a way seen as interfering with the “self.”

Thinking back to my clinical rotations in medical school, I almost felt envious of my colleagues on the oncology ward. The molecular biology revolution, combined with the accessibility of the cancer tissues they were interested in, meant that they had new treatments in the pipeline. There were amazing things happening with leukemia, for example.

With autism, we had nothing. We couldn’t identify the mechanisms that caused the problems because we couldn’t directly study brain tissue. And even if we could, we wouldn’t have known what to look for.

Couldn’t you study human brain tissue obtained from autopsies?

The post-mortem brain tells you little about the electrical activity of living neurons. You need to measure that activity because that’s what neurons in the brain do: They fire electrical signals.

As for animal models, they have limitations when it comes to studies of psychiatric disorders. The human brain is more complicated than that of mice or even macaques. Millions of years of evolution separate us from these animals. We’ve seen countless examples of drugs that were highly successful in rodents and then failed in clinical trials in humans.

I thought we might move things forward by making some live human brain tissue ourselves.