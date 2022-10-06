Now, mathematicians have been spared that long wait — and have gotten far more than just a solution to the triple bubble problem. In a paper posted online in May, Milman and Joe Neeman, of the University of Texas, Austin, have proved Sullivan’s conjecture for triple bubbles in dimensions three and up and quadruple bubbles in dimensions four and up, with a follow-up paper on quintuple bubbles in dimensions five and up in the works.

And when it comes to six or more bubbles, Milman and Neeman have shown that the best cluster must have many of the key attributes of Sullivan’s candidate, potentially starting mathematicians on the road to proving the conjecture for these cases too. “My impression is that they have grasped the essential structure behind the Sullivan conjecture,” said Francesco Maggi of the University of Texas, Austin.

Milman and Neeman’s central theorem is “monumental,” Morgan wrote in an email. “It’s a brilliant accomplishment with lots of new ideas.”

Shadow Bubbles

Our experiences with real soap bubbles offer tempting intuitions about what optimal bubble clusters should look like, at least when it comes to small clusters. The triple or quadruple bubbles we blow through soapy wands seem to have spherical walls (and occasionally flat ones) and tend to form tight clumps rather than, say, a long chain of bubbles.

But it’s not so easy to prove that these really are the features of optimal bubble clusters. For example, mathematicians don’t know whether the walls in a minimizing bubble cluster are always spherical or flat — they only know that the walls have “constant mean curvature,” which means the average curvature stays the same from one point to another. Spheres and flat surfaces have this property, but so do many other surfaces, such as cylinders and wavy shapes called unduloids. Surfaces with constant mean curvature are “a complete zoo,” Milman said.

But in the 1990s, Sullivan recognized that when the number of volumes you want to enclose is at most one greater than the dimension, there’s a candidate cluster that seems to outshine the rest — one (and only one) cluster that has the features we tend to see in small clusters of real soap bubbles.

To get a feel for how such a candidate is built, let’s use Sullivan’s approach to create a three-bubble cluster in the flat plane (so our “bubbles” will be regions in the plane rather than three-dimensional objects). We start by choosing four points on a sphere that are all the same distance from each other. Now imagine that each of these four points is the center of a tiny bubble, living only on the surface of the sphere (so that each bubble is a small disk). Inflate the four bubbles on the sphere until they start bumping into each other, and then keep inflating until they collectively fill out the entire surface. We end up with a symmetric cluster of four bubbles that makes the sphere look like a puffed-out tetrahedron.

Next, we place this sphere on top of an infinite flat plane, as if the sphere is a ball resting on an endless floor. Imagine that the ball is transparent and there’s a lantern at the north pole. The walls of the four bubbles will project shadows on the floor, forming the walls of a bubble cluster there. Of the four bubbles on the sphere, three will project down to shadow bubbles on the floor; the fourth bubble (the one containing the north pole) will project down to the infinite expanse of floor outside the cluster of three shadow bubbles.

The particular three-bubble cluster we get depends on how we happened to position the sphere when we put it on the floor. If we spin the sphere so a different point moves to the lantern at the north pole, we’ll typically get a different shadow, and the three bubbles on the floor will have different areas. Mathematicians have proved that for any three numbers you choose for the areas, there is essentially a single way to position the sphere so the three shadow bubbles will have precisely those areas.