Carolyn Bertozzi of Stanford University, Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 for their development of “click chemistry” and bioorthogonal chemistry. These techniques revolutionized the ways that scientists could use to create useful molecules inside living cells and to monitor the processes of life without harming cells. This article will be updated with additional details throughout the day.

