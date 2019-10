Three researchers were honored with a Nobel Prize in Chemistry this morning for their roles in the development of lithium-ion batteries, a technology that has made possible our mobile electronic world of cellular phones and electric cars. John Goodenough of University of Texas in Austin, M. Stanley Whittingham of Binghamton University, and Akira Yoshino of Meijo University share equally in the prize.

