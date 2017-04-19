Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded for Discovery of Extrasolar Planets

This morning the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded for “contributions to our understanding of the evolution of the universe and Earth’s place in the cosmos.” James Peebles, a physicist at Princeton University, won half of the prize for his contributions to physical cosmology, while Michel Mayor, a physicist at the University of Geneva, and Didier Queloz, an astronomer at Geneva and at the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge, shared the other half for the 1995 discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a sunlike star.

When Peebles began his career at Princeton in the early 1960s, there was little evidence for the Big Bang theory, the idea that the expanding universe could be extrapolated back in time to a small, hot, dense state. Then in 1965, Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson discovered the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation — ancient light emitted during a phase transition when the universe was 380,000 years old. The CMB provides a snapshot of the young universe, revealing a smooth, hot, simple place. Peebles once called the CMB “a fossil from the early hot stages of expansion.” His mentor, Robert Dicke, told him, “Why don’t you go think about the theory,” Peebles recalled. “And I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Peebles teased information about the origin and contents of the universe from the CMB, helping to lead theoretical cosmology into a new, rigorous age. In 1966, by combining knowledge of particle physics with the ratio of matter and radiation seen in the CMB, he made the first detailed calculations of the abundances of nuclear isotopes that would have been synthesized in the seconds following the Big Bang. Later, in the 1970s, he pioneered the theory of cosmic structure formation, or how the subtle hotspots and cold spots seen in the CMB evolved into the galaxies and voids in the present-day universe.

He also gleaned from the CMB that the matter made of familiar atoms pales next to a different kind of matter, now known as dark matter, that cannot be seen and does not interact except through gravity. He later made major contributions to the theory of cosmic inflation, a posited period of exponential expansion at the start of the Big Bang, and dark energy, repulsive energy that is thought to infuse space itself.

“Isn’t it fascinating that we have very clear evidence that our universe did expand from a hot, dense state, but although the theory is thoroughly tested, we still must admit that dark matter and dark energy are mysterious,” Peebles said over the phone to the Nobel Academy at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm on Monday. “Although we have made great advances in understanding the nature and evolution of our universe, there are still many open questions.”