The Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to three scientists who harnessed the power of evolution and accelerated it in the laboratory to produce novel, beneficial enzymes used in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, industrial chemistry and many other fields. Frances H. Arnold, a professor of chemical engineering at the California Institute of Technology, received half of this year’s prize for being the first to artificially direct the evolution of enzymes; in the process, she became only the fifth woman to receive this chemistry honor. George P. Smith, a professor emeritus of biological sciences at the University of Missouri, and Gregory P. Winter, a research leader emeritus at MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology of the University of Cambridge, shared the other half of the prize for developing a technique called phage display, which uses the directed evolution of antibodies to produce pharmaceutically useful enzymes.

“For thousands of years, we humans have used selective breeding to create animals and plants with properties that have been useful for us. This year’s Nobel laureates have taken the next step,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel chemistry selection committee and a professor of medical biochemistry at the University of Gothenburg, in his remarks at the announcement. “In doing so, they have been able to make evolution many thousand times faster, and they have also been able to direct evolution to create proteins with new and useful properties.”

Directed evolution sparked a revolution in chemistry because it allowed researchers to mimic the same creative process that allowed nature to transform single living cells into the endless diversity of species that fills the world. With his theory of evolution through natural selection, Charles Darwin identified how an iterative process of genetic mutation, selection by the environment and proliferation by the winners could, over generations, allow organisms to become better at solving complex problems of survival. In the same way, chemists can use artificial processes of mutation and selection to coax living cells to find biochemical solutions to problems that would be intractably hard for humans to solve through planning or trial and error.

In 1993, working with a bacteria-based system, Arnold became the first to use directed evolution to improve the performance of a useful enzyme. Many more methods for directed evolution have been developed in recent years, and Arnold continues to be active in applying them in pharmaceutical research and industrial applications.

In 1985 Smith developed a way to mutate and screen simple viruses called phages for desired proteins. Winter then used that phage display process to create antibodies with targeted affinities in the laboratory. In 2002 a therapeutic antibody based on Winter’s method was approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions; many other such evolved antibody drugs have followed.

This article includes contributions from Jordana Cepelewicz.

