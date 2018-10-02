The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded this morning to three researchers for advances in laser physics. Arthur Ashkin, who spent his career at Bell Laboratories, took half of the prize for inventing “optical tweezers,” while Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland split the other half for their work on high-intensity ultra-short laser pulses.

Strickland became the first woman to be awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics since Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963, for her “discoveries concerning nuclear shell structure,” and only the third ever (the other award went to Marie Curie in 1903). “We need to celebrate women physicists because we’re out there,” said Strickland today after being notified of the award, “and maybe in time it will move forward. I’m honored to be one of those women.”

Ashkin, who at 96 is the oldest person ever to receive a Nobel, developed optical tweezers while at Bell Laboratories in the 1970s and ’80s. The technique uses lasers to trap and control objects as small as individual atoms, which has aided the study of DNA, viruses, bacteria and living cells.

“Art’s work has revolutionized several branches of science and engineering by providing researchers with pinpoint control over the microscopic world,” said David Grier, a condensed matter physicist at New York University who uses optical trapping. Grier called Ashkin’s Prize “long overdue.”

Ashkin’s key innovation, according to Grier, was discovering that a single laser beam can trap an object in three dimensions by pushing it downstream (in the direction of the laser beam) and back upstream at the same time. “The trick to making optical tweezers is to bring a beam of light to a really sharp focus. A small object near the focal point can scatter some of that light straight downstream. When that happens, the particle recoils upstream. That upstream force compensates for the normal downstream radiation pressure and forms a trap,” said Grier. “Saying this now, thirty years later, it all sounds easy. At the time, it was profoundly shocking.”