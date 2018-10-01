Two researchers on opposite sides of the Pacific were awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine today for their identification of molecules that normally act as a brake on the immune system. That work became the foundation for an entirely novel form of cancer treatment — immune checkpoint therapy — which has been credited with saving thousands of lives within the first few years since its approval.

James P. Allison, the chair of the department of immunology at MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas, and Tasuku Honjo, a professor at the Graduate School of Medicine of Kyoto University, worked independently on different molecular pathways that normally inhibit the immune system. In the eyes of the Nobel committee, however, both deserve credit for launching cancer immunotherapy into a new era.

Going back as far as the late 19th century, medical researchers had sought to treat cancers by improving the body’s natural immunological defenses against it. Their successes were at best modest, however, because boosting the immune system against cancer proved difficult.

But just as the speed of a car depends on the balance between the pressure on the accelerator and the brake, the activity of the immune system reflects a balance between mechanisms that activate and inhibit it. Allison realized this in the 1990s while studying a protein called CTLA-4, which is associated with the T cells that organize and execute much of the immune system’s attack on cancer cells and other threats. He and others had seen that CTLA-4 suppresses immune responses; some researchers were hoping to activate more of it in order to treat autoimmune diseases. But Allison had a hunch that turning off CTLA-4 might unleash the immune system’s might against cancers, too.

In 1994, while at the University of California, Berkeley, Allison showed that by deactivating the molecule with an antibody, he could cure mice of cancer. Pressing on, he eventually developed this approach as immune checkpoint therapy and clinically demonstrated that it was effective in humans against the usually intractable skin cancer melanoma in 2010. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it as a therapy against metastatic melanoma in 2011.

All the while that Allison was working on CTLA-4 in the U.S., Honjo in Japan had been studying a similar brake on the immune system, PD-1 (for programmed cell death protein), that reins in T-cell responses in a different way. First in animal experiments and later in clinical trials, Honjo showed that a blockade of PD-1 with antibodies could cure several types of cancer. In a particularly impressive demonstration in 2012, the treatment caused long-term remission with few side effects in patients with a metastatic cancer that was usually considered untreatable. The U.S. FDA approved immune therapies based on PD-1 for specific cancers in 2014 and 2015.

Today, immune checkpoint therapies based on PD-1 and CTLA-4, often used together, are in development against many more cancers. As the Nobel Prize foundation noted in its description of the merits of Allison and Honjo’s work, immune checkpoint therapy now stands alongside surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy: “Their findings have conferred great benefit on mankind; they add a new pillar to the existing cancer treatments.”

