Doudna’s Confidence in CRISPR’s Research Potential Burns Bright

Are there any particular enigmas in bacteria that you have a hunch might lead to some sort of research tool?

That’s always hard to predict. That being said, I’ll give you an example of an interesting phenomenon: the discovery of this new category of bacteria that are incredibly small. It’s a whole new phylum of organisms — they’re currently called the candidate phyla radiation (CPR) bacteria. They almost challenge the notion of what’s a cell and what’s a virus.

A lot of these organisms probably grow symbiotically with other bugs, sharing important molecules, maybe even the building blocks of DNA, RNA and proteins. But how do they import molecules? How do they control their environment so that other kinds of bacteria don’t overgrow and crowd them out?

These are all unanswered questions. We don’t understand anything about their fundamental biology in a molecular sense. Will answers to these questions lead to a new technology? I don’t know, but it’s certainly going to lead to interesting biology.

So, the place to look for new research tools might be organisms that are atypical, so to speak?

But how do you define atypical? There’s this old Steve Forbert song: “It’s often said that life is strange … but compared to what?”

These tiny CPR bacteria are the ones in which you and Jillian Banfield of the University of California, Berkeley recently found new Cas enzymes [for cutting strands of DNA] that could be used with CRISPR technology, aren’t they? What makes those Cas enzymes potentially so interesting and useful?

One of the new enzymes we identified is called “CasX.” It’s particularly interesting because it seems to work quite differently from its cousin Cas9, the enzyme that many conventional bacteria use in their CRISPR defenses and that’s commonly used in CRISPR technology. But a few core ingredients are the same. This gives us insight into the basic recipe for CRISPR cutting proteins. The more we understand these proteins, the better we can engineer them. CasX is also appealing because it’s much smaller than Cas9, which might make it easier to slip into cells for therapeutic genome editing.

There have also been other new spinoff technologies developing out of CRISPR-Cas9, like CRISPR-GO, DNA imaging and anti-CRISPR. How might they help basic biology?

So let’s just go through those. CRISPR-GO is this clever way of using CRISPR enzymes to bring particular parts of the genome into physical proximity. There’s evidence that when genes are being expressed together in cells, they’re often brought together physically to the same location in the cells, and that can fundamentally affect the levels of proteins that are produced from certain genes. What CRISPR-GO does is provide a technology for doing that kind of physical tethering, except now the scientists can control it rather than the cell controlling it. I think that creates an opportunity to start dissecting the relationship between the 3D architecture of the genome and the communication between genes, and the resulting levels of proteins or RNA molecules that are made from those genes. So that’s exciting. It’s something that, again, really hasn’t been possible before, to control the 3D architecture of chromosomes and ask how that affects the output from the genome.

You mentioned DNA imaging. The idea there is what’s being referred to as “chromosome painting,” where you can program the CRISPR-Cas9 protein to bind and basically sit for extended periods of time at certain places in the DNA. You can decorate the CRISPR-Cas9 protein with different colors of dyes to light up a particular gene or section of a genome, even an entire chromosome, by just tiling it with these little RNA-protein complexes. So it’s a method for imaging.

In the case of anti-CRISPR, these are teeny tiny natural proteins involved in regulating CRISPR systems. You can imagine that in bacteria that are getting infected by viruses, over time viruses have evolved ways of avoiding being taken out by CRISPRs, and one of the ways they do that is using these little inhibitors called anti-CRISPRs. There’s interest in these because of the potential to control gene-editing outcomes — using these kinds of proteins to turn off gene-editing proteins in cells to protect the genome from being modified in unintended ways. There’s a whole line of research now that’s taken off to look at natural regulators and inhibitors of CRISPR pathways and ask whether those can be harnessed for technology purposes.

Could the development of anti-CRISPR quell fears about genome editing in humans or other organisms, if we had an off switch to throw if CRISPR-Cas9 wasn’t working as intended?

That’s exactly what people are thinking about. In fact, there’s a whole program funded by DARPA (the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency), that has the title “Safe Genes,” that’s about safe ways of manipulating genes and genomes. And one of the strategies that groups are using to do that is using these anti-CRISPRs.

Do you think that CRISPR helps us get closer to understanding how all the pieces in cells are working together rather than just separately?

I think it will increasingly play that kind of a role in the future.

Let’s go back to neuroscience, because there’s a case where CRISPR has come to the fore in studies of the development of the brain. Researchers haven’t been able to figure out how many different types of cells are in the brain. We also don’t know how the brain develops in the sense of its 3D architecture. If you start with a stem cell or a few stem cells, how does that develop into an entire brain, and what’s the map of the brain?

There’s a lot of interest right now in using CRISPR to do what’s called lineage mapping. If you have a population of cells that develop from a single cell or a small collection of cells, you can track how cells from that starting population give rise to their progeny by introducing a little edit to their DNA to mark them.

Several research teams are using CRISPR this way to figure out where these daughter cells end up in the brain and even what kinds of cells they become. I think these kinds of experiments will lead to a more fundamental understanding of tissue development — in particular, in the brain — that hasn’t been possible before.

That does sound promising.

I’ll give you another example. There are interesting cases — and we’re finding more and more of these as people get their DNA sequenced — of families in which everybody has a certain allele, a certain DNA sequence of a gene, but only some of them have a disease that’s associated with that allele. The others don’t. So you know that there’s something in the DNA of the people who are unaffected that suppresses a negative impact of that gene and makes them not susceptible to cancer or whatever other disease they would otherwise succumb to. What are those suppressors?

I think understanding those kinds of genetic interactions is going to be incredibly powerful going forward. Up until now, we haven’t really had a way to do it because, first of all, people weren’t widely going around sequencing their genomes. That’s starting to happen more and more, with companies that offer this and the cost coming down. Then there’s also having a technology that allows genetic manipulation of patient-derived cells. So if you have somebody that comes into a clinic and they have a disease that gets diagnosed, you can take cells from that person and you can cultivate them in the lab. That’s been possible for a while, but what wasn’t possible previously was to do genetics on those cells. Now we can, in living cells that relate to an actual patient.

That sounds like an unexpected benefit of the sequencing technology.

I always like to point out that there’s a certain serendipity to science. It’s wonderful, but it also means that you can’t predict outcomes. CRISPR technology is a great example of that. If you had told me 10 years ago that bacteria had evolved proteins that could be programmed to find and cut any DNA sequence, I would have just laughed. I would have been like, “Yeah, that’s definitely science fiction.”

I think it’s important for people to appreciate that this is how a lot of science happens.