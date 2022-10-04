The physicists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics for experiments proving, measuring and harnessing the profoundly strange quantum nature of reality. Their experiments collectively established the existence of a bizarre quantum phenomenon known as entanglement, where two particles appear to share information despite having no conceivable way of communicating.

Entanglement lay at the heart of a fiery clash in the 1930s between physics titans Albert Einstein on the one hand and Neils Bohr and Erwin Schrödinger on the other about how the universe operates at a fundamental level. Einstein believed all aspects of reality should have a concrete and fully knowable existence. From the moon to a photon of light, objects should have precisely defined properties that can be ascertained through measurement. Bohr, Schrödinger and other pioneers of the nascent quantum mechanics, however, were finding that reality appeared to be fundamentally uncertain; a particle does not possess certain properties until the moment of measurement. Entanglement emerged as a decisive way to distinguish between these two possible versions of reality, through a thought experiment initially proposed by physicist John Bell and realized in various forms starting in the 1970s by Alain Aspect and John Clauser — proving Schrödinger right. Quantum mechanics is the operating system of the universe.

“I would not call entanglement ‘one,’ but rather ‘the,’ trait of quantum mechanics,” Thors Hans Hansson, a member of the Nobel Committee, quoted Schrödinger as writing in 1935. “The experiments performed by Clauser and Aspect opened the eyes of the physics community to the depth of Schrodinger’s statement, and provided tools for creating and manipulating and measuring states of particles that are entangled although they are far way.”

In addition to its paradigm-shattering philosophical implications, entanglement is now poised to power an emerging wave of quantum technologies. Anton Zeilinger has been at the forefront of the field, developing techniques using the strange connection of entanglement to achieve astounding feats of quantum networking, teleportation and cryptography.

This article will be updated with additional details throughout the day.

