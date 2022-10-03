The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute has awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2022 to Svante Pääbo, Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany for his pioneering work in genomic studies of extinct humans including the discovery of previously unknown types of human ancestors. His work has had a revolutionary impact on our understanding of our own evolution.

This article will be updated with additional details throughout the day.

