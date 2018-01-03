Physicists Aim to Classify All Possible Phases of Matter

In the last three decades, condensed matter physicists have discovered a wonderland of exotic new phases of matter: emergent, collective states of interacting particles that are nothing like the solids, liquids and gases of common experience.

The phases, some realized in the lab and others identified as theoretical possibilities, arise when matter is chilled almost to absolute-zero temperature, hundreds of degrees below the point at which water freezes into ice. In these frigid conditions, particles can interact in ways that cause them to shed all traces of their original identities. Experiments in the 1980s revealed that in some situations electrons split en masse into fractions of particles that make braidable trails through space-time; in other cases, they collectively whip up massless versions of themselves. A lattice of spinning atoms becomes a fluid of swirling loops or branching strings; crystals that began as insulators start conducting electricity over their surfaces. One phase that shocked experts when recognized as a mathematical possibility in 2011 features strange, particle-like “fractons” that lock together in fractal patterns.

Now, research groups at Microsoft and elsewhere are racing to encode quantum information in the braids and loops of some of these phases for the purpose of developing a quantum computer. Meanwhile, condensed matter theorists have recently made major strides in understanding the pattern behind the different collective behaviors that can arise, with the goal of enumerating and classifying all possible phases of matter. If a complete classification is achieved, it would not only account for all phases seen in nature so far, but also potentially point the way toward new materials and technologies.

Led by dozens of top theorists, with input from mathematicians, researchers have already classified a huge swath of phases that can arise in one or two spatial dimensions by relating them to topology: the math that describes invariant properties of shapes like the sphere and the torus. They’ve also begun to explore the wilderness of phases that can arise near absolute zero in 3-D matter.

“It’s not a particular law of physics” that these scientists seek, said Michael Zaletel, a condensed matter theorist at Princeton University. “It’s the space of all possibilities, which is a more beautiful or deeper idea in some ways.” Perhaps surprisingly, Zaletel said, the space of all consistent phases is itself a mathematical object that “has this incredibly rich structure that we think ends up, in 1-D and 2-D, in one-to-one correspondence with these beautiful topological structures.”

In the landscape of phases, there is “an economy of options,” said Ashvin Vishwanath of Harvard University. “It all seems comprehensible” — a stroke of luck that mystifies him. Enumerating phases of matter could have been “like stamp collecting,” Vishwanath said, “each a little different, and with no connection between the different stamps.” Instead, the classification of phases is “more like a periodic table. There are many elements, but they fall into categories and we can understand the categories.”

While classifying emergent particle behaviors might not seem fundamental, some experts, including Xiao-Gang Wen of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, say the new rules of emergent phases show how the elementary particles themselves might arise from an underlying network of entangled bits of quantum information, which Wen calls the “qubit ocean.” For example, a phase called a “string-net liquid” that can emerge in a three-dimensional system of qubits has excitations that look like all the known elementary particles. “A real electron and a real photon are maybe just fluctuations of the string-net,” Wen said.

A New Topological Order

Before these zero-temperature phases cropped up, physicists thought they had phases all figured out. By the 1950s, they could explain what happens when, for example, water freezes into ice, by describing it as the breaking of a symmetry: Whereas liquid water has rotational symmetry at the atomic scale (it looks the same in every direction), the H 2 0 molecules in ice are locked in crystalline rows and columns.

Things changed in 1982 with the discovery of phases called fractional quantum Hall states in an ultracold, two-dimensional gas of electrons. These strange states of matter feature emergent particles with fractions of an electron’s charge that take fractions of steps in a one-way march around the perimeter of the system. “There was no way to use different symmetry to distinguish those phases,” Wen said.

A new paradigm was needed. In 1989, Wen imagined phases like the fractional quantum Hall states arising not on a plane, but on different topological manifolds — connected spaces such as the surface of a sphere or a torus. Topology concerns global, invariant properties of such spaces that can’t be changed by local deformations. Famously, to a topologist, you can turn a doughnut into a coffee cup by simply deforming its surface, since both surfaces have one hole and are therefore equivalent topologically. You can stretch and squeeze all you like, but even the most malleable doughnut will refuse to become a pretzel.

Wen found that new properties of the zero-temperature phases were revealed in the different topological settings, and he coined the term “topological order” to describe the essence of these phases. Other theorists were also uncovering links to topology. With the discovery of many more exotic phases — so many that researchers say they can barely keep up — it became clear that topology, together with symmetry, offers a good organizing schema.

The topological phases only show up near absolute zero, because only at such low temperatures can systems of particles settle into their lowest-energy quantum “ground state.” In the ground state, the delicate interactions that correlate particles’ identities — effects that are destroyed at higher temperatures — link up particles in global patterns of quantum entanglement. Instead of having individual mathematical descriptions, particles become components of a more complicated function that describes all of them at once, often with entirely new particles emerging as the excitations of the global phase. The long-range entanglement patterns that arise are topological, or impervious to local changes, like the number of holes in a manifold.