To catch a glimpse of the subatomic world’s unimaginably fleet-footed particles, you need to produce unimaginably brief flashes of light. Anne L’Huillier, Pierre Agostini and Ferenc Krausz have shared the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics for their pioneering work in developing the ability to illuminate reality on almost inconceivably brief timescales.

Between the 1980s and the early 2000s, the three physicists developed techniques for producing laser pulses lasting mere attoseconds — a duration many millions of millions of times briefer than a second. When viewed in such short flashes, the world slows down. The beat of a hummingbird’s wings becomes an eternity. Even the incessant buzzing of atoms becomes sluggish. At the attosecond timescale, physicists can directly detect the motion of electrons themselves as they flit around atoms, skipping from place to place.

“The ability to generate attosecond pulses of light has opened the door on a tiny — extremely tiny — time scale. It has also opened the door to the world of electrons,” said Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics and a physicist at the Chalmers University of Technology.

In addition to being a fundamentally new way of studying electrons, this method for viewing the world in ultra-slow motion may lead to a host of applications. Mats Larsson, a member of the Nobel committee, credited the technique with launching the field of “attochemistry,” or the ability to manipulate individual electrons using light. Shoot attosecond laser pulses at a semiconductor, he continued, and the material almost instantaneously snaps from blocking the flow of electricity to conducting electricity, potentially allowing for the production of ultrafast electronic devices. And Krausz, one of this year’s laureates, is also attempting to harness the power of attosecond pulses to detect subtle changes in blood cells that could indicate the early stages of lung cancer.

The world of the ultrafast is entirely different from our own, but — due to the work of L’Huillier, Agostini, Krausz and other researchers — it is one that is just coming into view.

This article will be updated with additional details throughout the day.

Articles on the Nobel Prizes in Physics from previous years:

2022: Pioneering Quantum Physicists Win Nobel Prize in Physics

2021: Work on Earth’s Climate and Other Complex Systems Earns Nobel Prize in Physics

2020: Physics Nobel Awarded for Black Hole Breakthroughs

2019: Physics Nobel Honors Early Universe and Exoplanet Discoveries

2018: Laser Physicists, Including Third Woman Ever, Win Physics Nobel

2017: LIGO Architects Win Nobel Prize in Physics

2016: Nobel Prize Awarded for Quantum Topology