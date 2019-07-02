Random Surfaces Hide an Intricate Order

Miermont and another mathematician, Jean-François Le Gall, established many of the properties of these random triangulations in earlier work. This new proof goes further, by adding a second layer of randomness atop the random triangulation.

To add this additional randomness, mark every place where the corners of the triangles meet with a point — what mathematicians call a vertex. Color each of the vertices white or black at random. You could do this by flipping a coin, though it doesn’t have to be a fair coin — it could be weighted to produce more of one color than the other.

Once you’ve colored your vertices, you can ask various questions about the pattern you’ve created. One of the most basic is: Can you move far across the surface by only traveling on black vertices? This process, of moving along connected vertices of the same color, is known as a percolation. It provides a mathematical way to study the physical phenomenon of the same name, in which a fluid flows through a porous medium.

Percolation will be easy (or not) depending on the weight of the coin: If the coin is weighted heavily toward black vertices, percolation will be nearly guaranteed; if it favors white vertices, percolation will almost certainly be impossible.

Bernardi, Curien and Miermont study the case in between these extremes — the tipping point in the weight of the coin where percolation switches from almost impossible to nearly guaranteed. They refer to this point as the “critical threshold.” It’s an example of a phase transition, like the magic moment when hot water suddenly becomes steam.

“The critical threshold means if I move my parameter a little, the behavior of my system goes from something dramatic to something dramatic in the opposite direction,” Curien said.

Physicists are interested in phase transitions because many of the most important phenomena in nature occur on the cusp. Mathematicians are interested in phase transitions, too, because important mathematical features often emerge at precisely those points.

“We know right at 212 degrees, water is boiling, it’s making crazy patterns, there’s steam pouring out,” said Scott Sheffield, a mathematician at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “It’s this wild and crazy behavior that’s somehow very interesting. Right at this phase transition it feels like it’s calling out to be understood.”

In the new paper, the three mathematicians prove that similar wild behaviors occur right at the percolation phase transition. They show that at that critical threshold a unique geometric shape emerges — unique, but also universal.

Hidden Order in the Randomness

The first part of the paper determines how to weight a coin so that the coloring of the vertices sits on the threshold between percolation and no percolation. Confirming intuition, they prove that the critical value is a perfectly fair coin — one that gives a 50 percent chance for black and a 50 percent chance for white.

“That’s the first part of the paper. We prove that interesting stuff happens at one-half,” Bernardi said.