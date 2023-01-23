Notice how repeated elimination has turned the original system of three equations into a single equation that can be easily solved: A = 2. Working backward, you can plug A = 2 into one of the equations in the two-by-two system to find B = 1, and then plug both values into one of the original equations to get C = 4. After using the simple alphabet cipher on 2, 1 and 4, Zeke knows that Art is going to do “BAD” on tomorrow’s English test. At least he’s getting lots of algebra practice.

Thanks to a special fact about polynomial functions, you can transmit a message of any length using Reed-Solomon codes. The key is this: Given any n points in the plane with different x-coordinates, there is a unique polynomial of “degree” n − 1 that passes through them. The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of a variable in the expression, so a quadratic function like Ax2 + Bx + C has degree 2, since the highest power of x is 2. And a linear function has degree 1, since in the equation y = Ax + B, the highest power of x is 1.

In the first example we used the fact that two points determine a unique linear, or degree-1, polynomial. In the second, we relied on the fact that three points determine a unique degree-2, or quadratic, polynomial. And if you want to send a message of length 10, just encode the message as the 10 coefficients of a degree-9 polynomial function. Once you have your function, compute the 10 public y-values by evaluating the function at the previously agreed-upon 10 private x-values. Once you do that, you can safely pass those y-coordinates in public for your receiver to decode. In practice, Reed-Solomon codes are a bit more complex than this, utilizing more sophisticated kinds of coefficients and translation schemes, but the fundamental idea is the same.

In addition to keeping your message secure, Reed-Solomon codes also offer simple and efficient ways to catch and even correct errors. This is important anytime data is transmitted or stored, as there’s always a chance that some of the information will be lost or corrupted.

One solution to this problem would be to simply send extra copies of the data. For example, Zeke can send the message [14, 14, 14, 15, 15, 15] instead of [14, 15]. As long as Art knows that every part of the message is sent in triplicate, he can decode the message and check for errors. In fact, if he finds any errors, he has a good chance of correcting them. If Art receives [14, 14, 24, 15, 15, 15], the fact that the first three numbers are different alerts him to an error, and since two of them are 14, he can guess that the 24 should probably be a 14 as well. Instead of asking for the message to be resent, Art can carry on with his decoding. This is an effective but costly strategy. Whatever time, energy and effort are required to send n pieces of information, this requires three times as much.

But the math behind Reed-Solomon codes offers an efficient alternative. Instead of sending multiple copies of every piece of data, you can just send one extra point! If that additional point fits your polynomial, then the information is correct. If it doesn’t, there’s been an error.

To see how this works, suppose you want to check the message “NO” in the first example. Zeke can just send the additional y-coordinate 155. Assuming he and Art agreed on a third private x-coordinate beforehand, say x = 10, Art can check this third point against the line he decoded. When he plugs x = 10 into y = 14x + 15 and sees that the result is 155, he knows there were no errors in transmission.

This doesn’t just work for lines. To enable Zeke to check “BAD” in the second example, Art can send y = 25. If they’ve agreed that 3 is the extra private x-coordinate, Zeke can plug x = 3 into his quadratic function y = 2x2 + x + 4 and verify that the point (3, 25) fits, again confirming an error-free transmission with just one more point.

And that extra point can potentially correct errors as well. If an error is detected and the receiver can’t construct the polynomial function that contains the message, they can instead construct the “best-fit” polynomial using regression techniques. Like a line of best fit in statistics class, this is the polynomial function that is mathematically determined to most closely fit the given points, even if it doesn’t pass through all of them. Depending on the structure of the message and how much extra information you send, this best-fit polynomial can help you reconstruct the correct polynomial — and thus the correct message — even from corrupt information.

This efficiency in transmitting and correcting communications explains why NASA has used Reed-Solomon codes on its missions to the moon and to Mars. And it gives you something to ponder as you solve your next system of equations. As you guess, check or eliminate your way to the solution, think of the power and elegance of Reed-Solomon codes and all the secrets your system might reveal.

Exercises

1. Using the same scheme they used in class, Art posts the public numbers 33 and 57 for Zeke to decode. What’s the message?

2. How can Art and Zeke be sure that the system of equations that results from their private numbers x = 3 and x = 6 will always have a solution?

3. In response to Art’s message of “BAD” about the English test, Zeke sends back [90, 387, 534]. Assuming they use the same scheme they used in class, what’s his message?

4. Lola sends you a two-letter message plus one error-checking number using a Reed-Solomon code and the same simple alphabet cipher used by Art and Zeke. You’ve secretly agreed on the x-coordinates 1, 3 and 10 in advance, and Lola transmits the public numbers [27, 43, 90]. Does the message contain an error?

Click for Answer 1: Using the same x-coordinates as in the initial example yields the points (3, 33) and (6, 57), and thus the system of equations: 33 = 3A + B 57 = 6A + B Subtracting the first equation from the second yields 24 = 3A, so A = 8. Plugging A = 8 into the first equation yields 33 = 24 + B, so B = 9. The simple alphabet cipher translates the message as “HI.”

Click for Answer 2: By using two distinct x-coordinates to generate their points (x 1 , y 1 ) and (x 2 , y 2 ), Art and Zeke ensure that the system y 1 = Ax 1 + B y 2 = Ax 2 + B will always have a unique solution that can be found by subtracting the equations. For example, subtracting the first equation from the second will always eliminate the variable B and result in a solution for A: y 2 − y 1 = Ax 2 − Ax 1 y 2 − y 1 = A(x 2 − x 1 ) $latex A = \frac{y_2 – y_1} { x_2 – x_1}$ Once you have A, you can plug it into either of the original equations to find that $latex B = y_1 – x_1 (\frac{y_2 – y_1} { x_2 – x_1})$ This will always work, as long as you don’t divide by zero, so x 1 and x 2 must be different numbers. This is a first step in showing that the larger systems of equations will always have a unique solution as well.

Click for Answer 3: The three points lead to the following system of equations: (2, 90) 90 = 4A + 2B + C (5, 387) 387 = 25A + 5B + C (6, 534) 534 = 36A + 6B + C Solving the system of equations yields A = 12, B = 15, and C = 12, or “LOL” after translation through the simple alphabet cipher.