When Magic Is Seen in Twisted Graphene, That’s a Moiré

When two very similar grids with light and dark elements overlap, new sinuous patterns emerge that seem to shimmer and flow. Whether you’re into art or science, engineering or fashion, you have probably seen or at least heard of these moiré patterns. The name moiré (pronounced mwa-ray) is etymologically related to the French word for mohair and entered the language centuries ago, describing rippled or watered fabrics. Today, moiré patterns are seen not only in visual fields such as optics, art, photography and color printing, but also in seemingly far-flung areas like marine engineering and the detection of forged banknotes.

Recently, moiré effects have also entered the quantum realm in a big way, as David H. Freedman reported in his Quanta article “With a Simple Twist, a ‘Magic’ Material Is Now the Big Thing in Physics.” Freedman highlights a stunning discovery made by the experimental physicist Pablo Jarillo-Herrero and his colleagues at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: When a layer of graphene, a sheet of carbon crystal with atoms arranged in a hexagonal one-atom-thick lattice, is dropped on another one and rotated to just the correct angle of about 1.1 degrees, the graphene magically acquires the ability to become superconductive when the requisite number of electrons are added. That interesting things would happen at around this magic angle had been mathematically predicted by the theorists Rafi Bistritzer and Allan H. MacDonald, both then at the University of Texas, Austin. In fact, Jarillo-Herrero’s team made their discovery while trying to create graphene twists that matched a bunch of magic rotation angles from this earlier prediction, including 1.05 degrees, 0.5 degrees and 0.24 degrees.

Why does rotated graphene exhibit this behavior? (Hint: It has something to do with moiré patterns.) The figure depicts what two layers of carbon atoms might look like when arranged in a hexagonal lattice. The second layer is slightly rotated, and the skewed overlap between the two creates a larger hexagonal moiré pattern (outlined in blue). This large hexagonal superlattice enables large numbers of electrons to interact, with interesting results, especially when the layers are rotated at specific angles at which, apparently, quantum tunneling can occur. The large moiré pattern of the superlattice is both visually striking and electrically special, as the emergence of superconductivity shows. Superconductivity is a state that exhibits quantum behavior macroscopically, allowing electric currents to circulate indefinitely without any resistance whatsoever. This concordance between the visual and the electrical in graphene almost seems to be an example of life imitating art right down to the quantum level. This discovery has sparked an explosion of interest in a new subfield of materials science, which has been dubbed “twistronics.”

The exact reason why specific angles produce the observed quantum effects is an active area of research in graphene twistronics. The answer depends on the details of atomic spacing and complex calculations of electron interaction and quantum tunneling; Freedman’s follow-up blog post “What’s the Magic Behind Graphene’s ‘Magic’ Angle?” offers an update on this subject. For this puzzle, we’ll focus on the geometry of how moiré visual effects arise and how factors such as the periods of and discrepancy between the two grids affect the size of the resulting moiré pattern.

Before we get to the puzzle questions, it’s worth noting that these patterns are inherently dynamic, and static pictures do not do them justice. Hence, the easiest and most enjoyable way to explore moiré patterns is to sit back and watch one of the many excellent moiré videos, such as this one, which gives us a feel for how patterns evolve and how surprises abound when we’re dealing with moiré effects: