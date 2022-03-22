The role of dopamine as a neuromodulator of movement is a relatively new discovery. Neuroscientists have long studied the role that dopamine plays in signaling to the brain that a reward might be imminent. Indeed, Assad’s team thinks it’s possible that the slowly evolving ramps of dopamine they saw could be the same ramping signals that the brain uses to determine whether a reward is coming soon. The brain may have evolved to effectively harness the reward signal to decide exactly when to move as well, the scientists suggest.

As for why a neuromodulator like dopamine would be involved in deciding when to move, it’s possible that slowly varying neuromodulatory signals could allow the brain to adapt to its environment. Such flexibility wouldn’t be afforded by a signal that always led to movement at the exact same time. “The animal is always uncertain, to some extent, about what the true state of the world is,” said Hamilos. “You don’t want to do things the same way every single time — that could be potentially disadvantageous.”

Slowly Shaping Behavior

Although some of the functions of neuromodulators have been known for many decades, neuroscientists are still early in the quest to learn how much they can do and how they do it. There’s widespread agreement that all neurotransmitters, like dopamine, can act as neuromodulators under certain conditions. Which role a molecule is playing in given circumstances tends to be defined by its function and activity. In general, neurotransmitters are released from one neuron into the synaptic space that connects it to another neuron; within milliseconds, they cause the gates of ionotropic receptor proteins to open and allow ions and other charged molecules to flood into a neuron, changing its internal voltage. Once the voltage passes a threshold value, the neuron fires an electrical signal to other neurons.

In contrast, neuromodulators are often released en masse at sites all over the cortex to seep through brain fluid and reach many more neurons. Binding to metabotropic receptors, they act over seconds and minutes to make it more or less likely that the neuron will fire an electrical signal. Neuromodulators can also alter the strength of connections between neurons, turn up the “volume” of certain neurons compared to others, and even affect which genes get turned on or off. These changes happen to individual neurons, but when a whole network is blanketed with neuromodulator molecules landing on the receptors of thousands or millions of neurons, the molecules can influence every neural function, from sleep-wake cycles to attention and learning.

By washing through the brain, neuromodulators “allow you to govern the excitability of a large region of the brain more or less in the same way or at the same time,” said Eve Marder, a neuroscientist at Brandeis University widely recognized for her pioneering studies on neuromodulators in the late 1980s. “You’re basically creating either a local brain wash or more extended brain wash that is changing the state of a lot of networks simultaneously.”

The powerful effects of neuromodulators mean that abnormal levels of these chemicals can lead to numerous human diseases and mood disorders. But within their optimal levels, neuromodulators are like secret puppeteers holding the strings of the brain, endlessly shaping circuits and shifting activity patterns into whatever may be most adaptive for the organism, moment by moment.

“The neuromodulatory system [is] the most brilliant hack you can imagine,” said Mac Shine, a neurobiologist at the University of Sydney. “Because what you’re doing is you’re sending a very, very diffuse signal … but the effects are precise.”

Shifting Brain States

In the past few years, a burst of technological advances has paved the way for neuroscientists to go beyond studies of neuromodulators in small circuits to studies looking across the whole brain in real time. They have been made possible by a new generation of sensors that modify the metabotropic neuronal receptors — making them light up when a specific neuromodulator lands on them.

The lab of Yulong Li at Peking University in Beijing has developed many of these sensors, beginning with the first sensor for the neuromodulator acetylcholine in 2018. The team’s work lies in “harnessing nature’s design” and taking advantage of the fact that these receptors have already evolved to expertly detect these molecules, said Li.

Jessica Cardin, a neuroscientist at Yale University, calls the recent studies using these sensors “the tip of the iceberg, where there’s going to be this enormous wave of people using all of those tools.”

In a paper posted in 2020 on the preprint server bioarxiv.org, Cardin and her colleagues became the first to use Li’s sensor to measure acetylcholine across the entire cortex in mice. As a neuromodulator, acetylcholine regulates attention and shifts brain states related to arousal. It was widely believed that acetylcholine always increased alertness by making neurons more independent of the activity in their circuits. Cardin’s team found that this holds true in small circuits with only hundreds to thousands of neurons. But in networks with billions of neurons the opposite occurs: Higher levels of acetylcholine lead to more synchronization of activity patterns. Yet the amount of synchronization also depends on the region of the brain and the arousal level, painting the picture that acetylcholine does not have uniform effects everywhere.

Another study published in Current Biology last November similarly upended long-held notions about the neuromodulator norepinephrine. Norepinephrine is part of a monitoring system that alerts us to sudden dangerous situations. But since the 1970s, it’s been thought that norepinephrine is not involved in this system during certain stages of sleep. In the new study, Anita Lüthi at the University of Lausanne in Switzerland and her colleagues used Li’s new norepinephrine sensor and other techniques to show for the first time that norepinephrine doesn’t shut down during all stages of sleep, and indeed plays a role in rousing the animal if need be.

“We were extremely surprised,” said Lüthi. “[Our result] brings sleep into a different realm of states. It’s not just shutting down what happens in wakefulness.”

Modulating the Neuromodulators

Though the new studies by the labs of Assad, Cardin and Lüthi studied only one neuromodulator at a time, the scientists emphasized that neuromodulators always work in tandem. Many labs are now aiming to study multiple neuromodulators simultaneously for a more complete picture of their influence on the brain.

Researchers are also looking at evidence that that some neuromodulators modulate one another. For example, endocannabinoids, the neuromodulators that bind to the same receptors as the active component in marijuana, seem to help keep the amount of neuromodulators released by individual neurons within an optimal range.

That’s why endocannabinoids are “crucial to our survival,” said Joseph Cheer, a neuroscientist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine who has been studying their impact on dopamine for nearly 20 years. “We have these little molecules that are fine-tuning most synapses in our brain.”

To Marder, studying neuromodulators in isolation is “akin to looking under the lightbulb for your keys just because that’s where there’s light,” she said. “Nothing about modulation is ever linear or simple.”