On paper, it might come as no surprise that Svetlana Jitomirskaya, born in Kharkiv, Ukraine, in 1966, became a mathematician. Everyone in her family — her parents and her older brother — was one. Her mother, Valentina Borok, was particularly well known, as back then she was Ukraine’s only female full professor of mathematics.

But her mother also tried to warn her away from the subject. She thought that Jitomirskaya didn’t have enough raw talent to become a research mathematician — especially as a woman, and especially in the Soviet Union. As Jitomirskaya grew up, she dreamt of studying Russian poetry instead.

She would only start pursuing a career in mathematics as a result of politics and circumstance. In the Soviet Union, any humanities education would inevitably be too enmeshed with Communist ideology. (Even biology and agricultural science were subject to this corruption, with tragic results.) Mathematics seemed blissfully free of that. And so, at age 16, she headed to the prestigious Moscow State University, where she finally fell in love with the subject and obtained both her undergraduate and graduate degrees.

After she completed her doctorate in 1991, she and her husband, a physical chemist, moved to the United States, where she began working as a part-time lecturer at the University of California, Irvine. She quickly advanced. Today, her title at Irvine is distinguished professor, and she was recently named the Hubbard Chair professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Throughout her career, she has been widely recognized for her work on problems in analysis, mathematical physics and dynamical systems, and earlier this year she was awarded the inaugural Olga Alexandrovna Ladyzhenskaya Prize. The prize, announced during the International Congress of Mathematicians around the same time as the Fields Medals, honors groundbreaking work in mathematical physics and related fields. [Editor’s note: The 2022 prize was funded by the Simons Foundation, which also funds this editorially independent magazine. Simons Foundation funding decisions have no influence on our coverage.] Much of Jitomirskaya’s research involves understanding so-called quasi-periodic operators, which model the behavior of electrons in certain environments and are relevant to various phenomena in quantum physics.

Her family’s mathematical legacy also continues through her three adult children, who are all pursuing mathematical careers.

Quanta Magazine spoke with Jitomirskaya about her research, her experiences as a young Jewish woman in the former Soviet Union, and her hopes for math education.

Your first love wasn’t math, but literature. Why was that?

When I was a child, I really stood out in language arts, not math. I loved writing and reading poetry. I could read or hear a poem just once or twice and then remember it. I still remember thousands of Russian poems, all learned as a child. By the time I was 9 or 10 years old, my parents noticed that I was reading the literary criticism section in one of their weekly newspapers — the part they would always just throw away.

So I started attending a literature studio led by a famous children’s poet. That was a very, very important part of my childhood. I always felt that the studio helped create my personality and who I am. But after a critique of one of my poems, I became very shy about sharing my poetry. I kind of unlearned to write, but learned to read. I learned to see things in poems that others didn’t.

So poetry was my deepest interest. I didn’t see myself as a future mathematician at all.

Was that unexpected, given that everyone else in your family — your parents, your older brother — was a mathematician?

One of my grade school teachers used to say it was surprising that I didn’t stand out as much in math. But actually, my parents, and especially my mom — she was often the one deciding such things — had an idea that I shouldn’t be a mathematician.

Why not?

They loved me very much, and they wanted my happiness. And my mom probably thought that this would not be a good path to that. All her friends were mathematicians. She was friends with the parents of Vladimir Drinfeld, a child prodigy who could do math at age 6 that really made people’s jaws drop. [Editor’s note: Drinfeld was awarded the Fields Medal in 1990.] She saw what it meant for a child to have talent in math, and she didn’t observe anything close in me. She probably thought that I didn’t have enough talent to be successful — especially as a woman.

So she tried very hard to steer me away from math. She tried to steer me toward becoming a doctor, and when it became clear that I was afraid of the sight of blood, she started bringing me books on psychology. But I was not very interested in that. What I was really interested in was literature.

So then what ultimately drew you to math?

I probably had math talent even as a kid. I don’t know how everyone completely missed it, including me. Well, growing up watching my mom do mathematics, I didn’t even dream that I could become like her. I thought that I didn’t have it in me. I’m not a very fast thinker, and she was very fast. I very much admired her.