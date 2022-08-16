Molybdenum disulfide was known to be a semiconductor. And Shan and Mak soon found out that, like graphite, it gained additional powers in 2D. When they pointed a laser on 3D crystals of “moly disulfide” (as they affectionally call it), the crystals stayed dark. But when Shan and Mak ripped off layers with Scotch tape, hit them with a laser, and examined them under a microscope, they saw the 2D sheets shining brightly.

Research from other groups would later confirm that well-made sheets of a closely related material reflect every last photon that hits them. “That’s kind of mind-boggling,” Mak said recently, when I met him and Shan in their shared office at Cornell. “You just have a single sheet of atoms, and it can reflect 100% of the light like a perfect mirror.” They realized that this property might lead to spectacular optical devices.

Independently, Feng Wang, a physicist at the University of California, Berkeley, made the same discovery. A 2D material that was highly reflective and a semiconductor to boot caught the community’s attention. Both groups published their findings in 2010; the papers have since received more than 16,000 citations between them. “Everybody with lasers started getting very interested in 2D materials,” Hone said.

By identifying moly disulfide as a second 2D wonder material, the two groups had made landfall on a whole continent of 2D materials. Moly disulfide belongs to a family of substances known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs), in which atoms from the metallic middle region of the periodic table such as molybdenum link up with pairs of chemical compounds known as chalcogenides, such as sulfur. Moly disulfide is the only naturally occurring TMD, but there are dozens more that researchers can whip up in labs — tungsten disulfide, molybdenum ditelluride and so on. Most form weakly bound sheets, making them susceptible to the business side of a piece of tape.

The initial wave of excitement soon ebbed, however, as researchers struggled to get TMDs to do more than shine. Wang’s group, for one, fell back on graphene after finding that they couldn’t easily attach metal electrodes to moly disulfide. “That has been the stumbling block for our group for quite a few years,” he said. “Even now we are not very good at making contact.” It seemed that the main advantage of TMDs over graphene was also their biggest weakness: To study a material’s electronic properties, researchers must often push electrons into it and measure the resistance of the resulting current. But because semiconductors are poor conductors, it’s hard to get electrons in or out.

Mak and Shan initially felt ambivalent. “It was really unclear whether we should keep working on graphene or start working on this new material,” Mak said. “But since we found it has this nice property, we continued to do a few more experiments.”

As they worked, the two researchers became increasingly enchanted by moly disulfide, and by each other. Initially, their contact was professional, limited largely to research-focused emails. “Fai was often asking, ‘Where is that piece of equipment? Where did you put that?’” Shan said. But eventually their relationship, incubated by long hours and catalyzed by experimental success, turned romantic. “We just saw each other too often, literally in the same lab working on the same project,” Mak said. “The project working very well also made us happy.”

All Physics All the Time

It would take a partnership between two devoted physicists with iron discipline to bring the troublesome TMDs to heel.

Academics always came easily to Shan. Growing up in the 1970s in the coastal province of Zhejiang, she was a star student, excelling in math, science and language and earning a coveted spot at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei. There, she qualified for a selective cultural exchange program between China and the Soviet Union, and she jumped at the chance to study Russian and physics at Moscow State University. “When you’re a teen, you’re eager to explore the world,” she said. “I didn’t hesitate.”

Right away, she saw more of the world than she had bargained for. Visa troubles delayed her arrival in Russia by a few months, and she lost her seat in the language program. The authorities found her another course, and shortly after landing in Moscow she boarded a train and traveled 5,000 kilometers east. Three days later she arrived in the city of Irkutsk in the middle of Siberia at the onset of winter. “The advice I got was, ‘Never, ever touch anything without gloves,’” lest she get stuck, she said.

Shan kept her gloves on, learned Russian in a single semester, and came to appreciate the stark beauty of the wintry landscape. When the course ended and the snow melted, she returned to the capital to begin her physics degree, arriving in Moscow in the spring of 1990, in the midst of the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Those were chaotic years. Shan saw tanks rolling through the streets near the university as Communists tried to regain control of the government. On another occasion, just after a final exam, fighting broke out. “We could hear gunfire, and we were told to turn off the lights in the dorm,” she said. Everything, from food to toilet paper, was rationed through a coupon system. Nevertheless, Shan felt inspired by the resilience of her professors, who continued with their research despite the turmoil. “The conditions were tough, but many of the scientists had this kind of an attitude. They truly love what they do, despite what’s going on,” she said.

As the world order collapsed, Shan distinguished herself, publishing a theoretical optics paper that caught Heinz’s eye at Columbia. He encouraged her to apply, and she relocated to New York, where she occasionally helped other international students get their footing in a foreign country. She recruited Wang to work in Heinz’s lab, for instance, and shared experimental tips. “She taught me how to be patient,” he said, and “how to not get frustrated with the laser.”

Most researchers take a postdoctoral position after earning their Ph.D., but Shan joined Case Western Reserve University directly as an associate professor in 2001. Several years later, on a sabbatical, she returned to Heinz’s lab at Columbia. For once, her timing was fortuitous. She started collaborating with a charming and bright-eyed graduate student in Heinz’s group, Kin Fai Mak.

Mak had followed a different, less tumultuous path to New York City. Growing up in Hong Kong, he struggled in school, as little besides physics made sense to him. “It was the only thing I like and was actually good at, so I picked physics,” he said.

His undergraduate research at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology stood out, and Heinz recruited him to join Columbia’s booming condensed matter physics program. There, he threw himself into research, spending almost all his waking hours in the lab except for the occasional game of intramural soccer. Andrea Young, a fellow grad student (now a professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara), shared an apartment with Mak on West 113th Street. “I was lucky if I could catch him at 2 o’clock in the morning to cook some pasta and talk about physics. It was all physics all the time,” Young said.