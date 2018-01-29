Job One for Quantum Computers: Boost Artificial Intelligence

In December, Rigetti demonstrated a way to automatically group objects using a general-purpose quantum computer with 19 qubits. The researchers did the equivalent of feeding the machine a list of cities and the distances between them, and asked it to sort the cities into two geographic regions. What makes this problem hard is that the designation of one city depends on the designation of all the others, so you have to solve the whole system at once.

The Rigetti team effectively assigned each city a qubit, indicating which group it was assigned to. Through the interactions of the qubits (which, in Rigetti’s system, are electrical rather than magnetic), each pair of qubits sought to take on opposite values — their energy was minimized when they did so. Clearly, for any system with more than two qubits, some pairs of qubits had to consent to be assigned to the same group. Nearby cities assented more readily since the energetic cost for them to be in the same group was lower than for more-distant cities.

To drive the system to its lowest energy, the Rigetti team took an approach similar in some ways to the D-Wave annealer. They initialized the qubits to a superposition of all possible cluster assignments. They allowed qubits to interact briefly, which biased them toward assuming the same or opposite values. Then they applied the analogue of a horizontal magnetic field, allowing the qubits to flip if they were so inclined, pushing the system a little way toward its lowest-energy state. They repeated this two-step process — interact then flip — until the system minimized its energy, thus sorting the cities into two distinct regions.

These classification tasks are useful but straightforward. The real frontier of machine learning is in generative models, which do not simply recognize puppies and kittens, but can generate novel archetypes — animals that never existed, but are every bit as cute as those that did. They might even figure out the categories of “kitten” and “puppy” on their own, or reconstruct images missing a tail or paw. “These techniques are very powerful and very useful in machine learning, but they are very hard,” said Mohammad Amin, the chief scientist at D-Wave. A quantum assist would be most welcome.

D-Wave and other research teams have taken on this challenge. Training such a model means tuning the magnetic or electrical interactions among qubits so the network can reproduce some sample data. To do this, you combine the network with an ordinary computer. The network does the heavy lifting — figuring out what a given choice of interactions means for the final network configuration — and its partner computer uses this information to adjust the interactions. In one demonstration last year, Alejandro Perdomo-Ortiz, a researcher at NASA’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab, and his team exposed a D-Wave system to images of handwritten digits. It discerned that there were 10 categories, matching the digits 0 through 9, and generated its own scrawled numbers.

Bottlenecks Into the Tunnels

Well, that’s the good news. The bad is that it doesn’t much matter how awesome your processor is if you can’t get your data into it. In matrix-algebra algorithms, a single operation may manipulate a matrix of 16 numbers, but it still takes 16 operations to load the matrix. “State preparation — putting classical data into a quantum state — is completely shunned, and I think this is one of the most important parts,” said Maria Schuld, a researcher at the quantum-computing startup Xanadu and one of the first people to receive a doctorate in quantum machine learning. Machine-learning systems that are laid out in physical form face parallel difficulties of how to embed a problem in a network of qubits and get the qubits to interact as they should.

Once you do manage to enter your data, you need to store it in such a way that a quantum system can interact with it without collapsing the ongoing calculation. Lloyd and his colleagues have proposed a quantum RAM that uses photons, but no one has an analogous contraption for superconducting qubits or trapped ions, the technologies found in the leading quantum computers. “That’s an additional huge technological problem beyond the problem of building a quantum computer itself,” Aaronson said. “The impression I get from the experimentalists I talk to is that they are frightened. They have no idea how to begin to build this.”

And finally, how do you get your data out? That means measuring the quantum state of the machine, and not only does a measurement return only a single number at a time, drawn at random, it collapses the whole state, wiping out the rest of the data before you even have a chance to retrieve it. You’d have to run the algorithm over and over again to extract all the information.

Yet all is not lost. For some types of problems, you can exploit quantum interference. That is, you can choreograph the operations so that wrong answers cancel themselves out and right ones reinforce themselves; that way, when you go to measure the quantum state, it won’t give you just any random value, but the desired answer. But only a few algorithms, such as brute-force search, can make good use of interference, and the speedup is usually modest.

In some cases, researchers have found shortcuts to getting data in and out. In 2015 Lloyd, Silvano Garnerone of the University of Waterloo in Canada, and Paolo Zanardi at USC showed that, for some kinds of statistical analysis, you don’t need to enter or store the entire data set. Likewise, you don’t need to read out all the data when a few key values would suffice. For instance, tech companies use machine learning to suggest shows to watch or things to buy based on a humongous matrix of consumer habits. “If you’re Netflix or Amazon or whatever, you don’t actually need the matrix written down anywhere,” Aaronson said. “What you really need is just to generate recommendations for a user.”

All this invites the question: If a quantum machine is powerful only in special cases, might a classical machine also be powerful in those cases? This is the major unresolved question of the field. Ordinary computers are, after all, extremely capable. The usual method of choice for handling large data sets — random sampling — is actually very similar in spirit to a quantum computer, which, whatever may go on inside it, ends up returning a random result. Schuld remarked: “I’ve done a lot of algorithms where I felt, ‘This is amazing. We’ve got this speedup,’ and then I actually, just for fun, write a sampling technique for a classical computer, and I realize you can do the same thing with sampling.”

If you look back at the successes that quantum machine learning has had so far, they all come with asterisks. Take the D-Wave machine. When classifying car images and Higgs bosons, it was no faster than a classical machine. “One of the things we do not talk about in this paper is quantum speedup,” said Alex Mott, a computer scientist at Google DeepMind who was a member of the Higgs research team. Matrix-algebra approaches such as the Harrow-Hassidim-Lloyd algorithm show a speedup only if the matrices are sparse — mostly filled with zeroes. “No one ever asks, are sparse data sets actually interesting in machine learning?” Schuld noted.

Quantum Intelligence

On the other hand, even the occasional incremental improvement over existing techniques would make tech companies happy. “These advantages that you end up seeing, they’re modest; they’re not exponential, but they are quadratic,” said Nathan Wiebe, a quantum-computing researcher at Microsoft Research. “Given a big enough and fast enough quantum computer, we could revolutionize many areas of machine learning.” And in the course of using the systems, computer scientists might solve the theoretical puzzle of whether they are inherently faster, and for what.

Schuld also sees scope for innovation on the software side. Machine learning is more than a bunch of calculations. It is a complex of problems that have their own particular structure. “The algorithms that people construct are removed from the things that make machine learning interesting and beautiful,” she said. “This is why I started to work the other way around and think: If have this quantum computer already — these small-scale ones — what machine-learning model actually can it generally implement? Maybe it is a model that has not been invented yet.” If physicists want to impress machine-learning experts, they’ll need to do more than just make quantum versions of existing models.

Just as many neuroscientists now think that the structure of human thought reflects the requirements of having a body, so, too, are machine-learning systems embodied. The images, language and most other data that flow through them come from the physical world and reflect its qualities. Quantum machine learning is similarly embodied — but in a richer world than ours. The one area where it will undoubtedly shine is in processing data that is already quantum. When the data is not an image, but the product of a physics or chemistry experiment, the quantum machine will be in its element. The input problem goes away, and classical computers are left in the dust.

In a neatly self-referential loop, the first quantum machine-learning systems may help to design their successors. “One way we might actually want to use these systems is to build quantum computers themselves,” Wiebe said. “For some debugging tasks, it’s the only approach that we have.” Maybe they could even debug us. Leaving aside whether the human brain is a quantum computer — a highly contentious question — it sometimes acts as if it were one. Human behavior is notoriously contextual; our preferences are formed by the choices we are given, in ways that defy logic. In this, we are like quantum particles. “The way you ask questions and the ordering matters, and that is something that is very typical in quantum data sets,” Perdomo-Ortiz said. So a quantum machine-learning system might be a natural way to study human cognitive biases.

Neural networks and quantum processors have one thing in common: It is amazing they work at all. It was never obvious that you could train a network, and for decades most people doubted it would ever be possible. Likewise, it is not obvious that quantum physics could ever be harnessed for computation, since the distinctive effects of quantum physics are so well hidden from us. And yet both work — not always, but more often than we had any right to expect. On this precedent, it seems likely that their union will also find its place.