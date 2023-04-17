Tell me about your laboratory at the Bronx Zoo.

Our lab is small. Most of the day-to-day diagnostics we run are tests for pathogens on the animals in our collection at WCS’s four zoos and the New York Aquarium. We also have research projects where we’re helping to develop molecular tools for conservation, the type of tools for studying DNA that you can literally throw in a backpack and take into the field. For example, we’ve developed portable canine distemper virus testing and eDNA testing for endangered species. And we train field researchers in many of the countries where we work on how to do this portable DNA testing.

How did you get involved with eDNA research?

Back in 2015, our colleagues asked if we could apply the technology to testing for a rare, threatened species: the Yangtze giant softshell turtle (Rafetus swinhoei). We spent a lot of time going to our Bronx Zoo ponds, collecting water, testing to see what species were in there, and seeing if we could do eDNA testing at all.

When I first started, it almost seemed like science fiction. “Really? We can detect this many species just from water?”

How did you get involved with studying eDNA on Mount Everest for the Perpetual Planet expedition?

Paul Mayewski, a highly regarded climate researcher and glaciologist at the University of Maine, was putting together a science expedition to Mount Everest, and he invited me. He asked me, “Why don’t you put together some ideas of what you’d like to do there?” My thought was, “If we want to figure out what the life at the highest altitude is, can we use eDNA to assess the biodiversity of Mount Everest?”

No one knew much about the biodiversity at that point because it’s very difficult to work at those high elevations. The air is thin. You get tired very quickly. When storms blow in, sometimes you have to GPS your way back to the tent because of the full whiteout conditions.

I was interested to see if eDNA could be a much easier way. We could collect water samples, filter them on-site, bring those filters with the captured DNA back to the lab, and then just use DNA to assess what’s there.

So you went to Everest and collected samples that way. Later, how did you analyze those DNA samples?

We broke down the data using two different techniques, whole-genome shotgun sequencing and metabarcoding. Then we used four different bioinformatics pipelines to analyze the data and determine which organisms we had detected.

Now that we’ve done it at Everest, I would love to go back and do it in Peru.

What were your key takeaways concerning the eDNA you collected on Mount Everest?

There’s an incredible amount of biodiversity up there. We were able to find 187 taxonomic orders from across the tree of life: viruses, bacteria, fungi, plants and animals. Almost one-sixth of all the known taxonomic orders could be found on this one mountain above 4,500 meters. Terrain at that altitude and above makes up only 3% of the global landmass.

Hopefully, as more people collect DNA data, we’ll be able to reanalyze the sequences and get the identifications down more to the level of genus and species. Some of the data we were able to do that with already, which was great. For example, from DNA in samples of scat, we found the first evidence that Pallas’ cat (Otocolobus manul), a rare species of wild feline, lives in eastern Nepal. That was exciting. But currently, there are just very few reference sequences from Everest to compare data to, and that’s what you need to ID something.