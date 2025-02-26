The ‘Elegant’ Math Model That Could Help Rescue Coral Reefs

Since before she could remember, Eva Llabrés was a snorkeler. Her grandfather, a fishmonger from the Spanish island of Menorca, bought Llabrés her first mask and fins; throughout childhood, she was in the Mediterranean, spotting octopuses, eels, seagrasses and bright starfish. The ocean was a home, but in school, Llabrés preferred physics and math. In Barcelona for college, she dove into the theoretical mysteries of black holes and quantum gravity. After earning her doctorate, she changed gears: She wanted to come back to Earth, and she landed in the ocean. There, she found a world of unanswered questions in the physics of coral.

Coral is two things at once. It is a stony underwater structure, often spanning swaths of seafloor, that shelters ecstatically diverse marine life. It’s also the animal that builds that structure: an anemone-like polyp less than a centimeter long. By building calcium carbonate cups one on top of another and budding asexually, polyps collectively bulge, branch, ripple and fan out into diverse shapes, including shelves, boulders, pillars, branches and cauliflower-like nubs.

Why do corals form one shape over another? A single species can form different shapes under different circumstances, and simple environmental factors such as light and water flow aren’t enough to explain the variety. What coral researchers could really use is a computer model that simulates how polyps grow into complex structures from simple physical rules. Such a tool could help them understand how reef structures grow and change, and it could guide their efforts to restore corals where they’ve been lost.

Llabrés joined up with marine biologists to lend her mathematical expertise. In a study published in 2024, the team made headway toward a “universal” model of coral growth. Informed by biological observations, such as how and when polyps bud, the tool breaks down a coral structure geometrically and can predict corals’ five most common shapes using just five growth variables.

Llabrés’ concise physical rules reproduce real coral patterns without the need for specific programming. “They created this universal recipe that can create many different types of coral shapes just by adding a few ingredients. … I like the elegance of it,” said Anna Vinton, a quantitative ecologist with the University of Southern California who was not involved in the study. “It suggests that they’ve captured some of the fundamental principles of how corals grow.”