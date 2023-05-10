What Causes Alzheimer’s? Scientists Are Rethinking the Answer. (Pt. 2)
May 10, 2023
If plaques of amyloid protein in the brain aren’t the root cause of Alzheimer’s disease, what is? Researchers investigating alternative possibilities have faced resistance from the biomedical establishment for decades, but intriguing theories about the role of defects in protein processing and the immune system have emerged. (Part 2 of two episodes.)
Introduction
The Quanta Newsletter
Get highlights of the most important news delivered to your email inbox
Comment on this article
Quanta Magazine moderates comments to facilitate an informed, substantive, civil conversation. Abusive, profane, self-promotional, misleading, incoherent or off-topic comments will be rejected. Moderators are staffed during regular business hours (New York time) and can only accept comments written in English.