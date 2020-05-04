Arrows of Time

600 BCE

Culture

A number of civilizations, including those in ancient Iran as well as Greece and Rome, embodied time in a deity, often called Chronos. Chronos was frequently depicted as a winged serpent, although in Rome he took on a more human form. The philosopher Pythagoras, in the 6th century BCE, described the god Chronos as the “soul” of the universe.

Source art: Chronos and His Child by Giovanni Francesco Romanelli