Every day we see examples of repeating motifs. This symmetry and regularity can seem mundane and almost invisible, as with brickwork on building walls or the hexagonal pattern in a honeycomb. Or if we’re lucky enough to encounter something like the elegant tile work in Spain’s Alhambra or M.C. Escher’s creative drawings, the patterns can inspire and amaze us.

For centuries, mathematicians have played with these repeating shapes, wresting fascinating insights and novel possibilities from them. The beauty of the mathematics rivals the beauty of the designs themselves.

The simplest tilings are made of identical polygons with sides of equal length and angles of equal measure joined full edge to full edge. But although there are infinitely many of these “regular” polygons — one for each number of sides — there are only three regular tilings, formed from shapes with three, four or six sides — that is, triangles, squares and hexagons.

The other shapes just aren’t built for it. A regular pentagon (with five sides) has an interior angle of 108 degrees. This doesn’t evenly divide into 360 degrees, so any attempt to assemble regular pentagons into a tiling is bound to produce gaps that can’t be filled; we say that the regular pentagon cannot tile the plane. And regular polygons with more than six sides have interior angles too large for three to meet at a single point, and so they cannot either.