So Prakash, Bull and Laurel Kroo, a Stanford graduate student in mechanical engineering, set out to characterize the cilia’s walking gait. They traced the trajectory of the tip of each individual cilium over time, watching it sweep out circles and push against surfaces. They defined three types of interactions: slipping, during which the cilia barely grazed the surface; walking, when the cilia adhered to the surface briefly before popping off; and stalling, when the cilia got stuck against the surface.

In their models, the walking activity emerged naturally from the interplay between the internal driving forces of the cilia and the energy of their adhesion to the surface. The right balance between those two parameters (calculated from experimental measurements of the cilia’s orientation, height and beat frequency) resulted in regular locomotion, with each cilium sticking and then lifting away, like a leg. The wrong balance produced the slipping or stalled phases.

“We usually think, when we have something going on like that, that we have an internal clocklike signal that’s saying, ‘OK, go, now stop, now go, now stop,’” said Simon Sponberg, a biophysicist at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “That’s not what’s happening here. The cilia aren’t getting paced. There’s not some central thing that’s saying ‘Go, go, go.’ It’s the mechanical interactions that are setting up something that goes, goes, goes.”

Moreover, the walking could be modeled as an excitable system — a system in which, under certain conditions, signals spread and get amplified rather than progressively damping out and coming to a stop. A neuron is a classic example of an excitable system: Small voltage perturbations can cause it to fire suddenly, and above some threshold, the new stimulated state propagates to the rest of the system. The same phenomenon seemed to occur in the cilia. In experiments and simulations, small perturbations in height, rather than voltage, led to relatively large changes in the activity of nearby cilia: They could suddenly change their orientation, and even switch from a stalled state to a walking one. “It’s incredibly nonlinear,” Prakash said.

In fact, Prakash, Bull and Kroo’s cilia models turned out to map very well onto established models for action potentials in neurons. “This kind of unique phenomenon admits itself to a very interesting analogy with what you see in the nonlinear dynamics of single neurons,” Bull said.

Sponberg agreed. “It’s actually very similar,” he said. “You build up some energy, and then pop, and then pop, and then pop.”

Cilia Flocking Like Birds

With this mathematical description in hand, Prakash and Bull looked at how each cilium pushed and pulled on its neighbors as it interacted with the surface — and how all that independent activity could coalesce into something synchronized and coherent.

They measured how the mechanical gait of each cilium led to small, local fluctuations in the height of the tissue. They then wrote down equations for how this would tug at nearby cells to affect their behavior, even as the cilia on those cells cycled through movements of their own — like a network of springs tying together tiny oscillating motors.

When the researchers modeled “this dance between elasticity and activity,” Prakash said, they saw that the mechanical interactions — of cilia pushing against a substrate and cells tugging at each other — transmitted information rapidly across the organism. Stimulating one region led to waves of synchronized cilia orientation that moved through the tissue. “This elasticity and strain in the physics of a walking cilium, now multiplied by millions of them in a sheet, actually gives rise to coherent motile behavior,” Prakash said.

And the synchronized orientation patterns could be complex: Sometimes the activity of the system produced vortices, with the cilia oriented around a single point. In other cases, the cilia reoriented in fractions of a second, first pointing one way and then another — flocking as a group of starlings or a school of fish might, and resulting in an agility that made it possible for the animal to sometimes change direction on a dime.