As a little boy I used to love reading books about dinosaurs and gems and the different kinds of lightning. My favorite was a book entitled Tell Me Why. Written by Arkady Leokum, it gave simple answers to the questions that kids ask: Why is it hot in the summer? Why is the sky blue? It was even honest about the deeper questions that scientists were still trying to solve: How did the universe begin? Why do we have to sleep?

More than half a century later, I’m still curious about those deep questions, as I suspect you may be too. So when the editors of Quanta Magazine invited me to host a new podcast series about some of the biggest unanswered questions in science and math today, I was delighted to say yes. We are calling it The Joy of Why. It’s a natural evolution of our previous podcast together, The Joy of x, which also involved conversations with leading scientists and mathematicians. This time around, though, we focus on their ideas and discoveries instead of their personal journeys.

It has been such a thrill talking to these experts about the eternal mysteries and the latest thinking about them. Take, for example, what we learn in our episode about the origin of life. The Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Jack Szostak tells us that a key molecule implicated in the origin of life is now thought to be … cyanide. If that’s correct, how ironic that a molecule so deadly today may have been so vital at the beginning!

Later in that episode, we hear from Betül Kaçar, a molecular paleobiologist who studies ancient molecules using inferences drawn from her computer-aided evolutionary analysis of the variants seen in modern bacteria. (It’s akin to what linguists do when they try to infer the words of an ancient language, say Indo-European, from the word variants used in different languages today.) The ability to make such inferences is cool enough on its own, but to my astonishment, Betül goes on to explain how she was able to synthesize those hypothetical ancient molecules in her lab, resurrecting genes and enzymes that bacteria seem to have stopped using billions of years ago. When she tested those ancient genes by inserting them into the genomes of modern bacteria, as if she were putting spark plugs from a Model T into a current-model Ferrari, the results were both eye-opening and comical.

If I had to single out a recurrent theme in the episodes of The Joy of Why, it might be the power of modern technology to illuminate timeless questions. Why do women tend to live longer than men? With modern genetic engineering, the neuroscientist Dena Dubal is teasing out whether it’s hormones like estrogen that make a difference or whether it’s something about the presence of a second X chromosome that matters. How can we look back in time to the birth of the very first stars and galaxies? The astrophysicist Marcia Rieke explains how the James Webb Space Telescope aims to capture that unimaginably faint early starlight with super-sensitive infrared detection technology — a new tool that’s similar in spirit (but light-years beyond!) the night vision goggles used by soldiers, hunters and police officers.