DNA Analysis Reveals a Genus of Plants Hiding in Plain Sight

“I know of no field survey that could be done with molecules, whereas I readily recognize most species in an instant,” remarked Thomas Croat, a curator of research at the Missouri Botanical Garden, via email.

Croat has decades of aroid identification, collection and research under his belt, having contributed countless specimens to herbariums around the world. “The real drawback to DNA fingerprinting,” according to Croat, “is that while this works to separate different taxa, it is completely disconnected to the naming process. It could tell you that you have 20 distinct species and possibly even four varieties, but it would provide the name for none of them.”

DNA sequences of several Thaumatophyllum species — T. adamantinum, bipinnatifidum, solimoesense and spruceanum — provided by Cassia Sakuragui of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

C C T G T T T T C G T G C A G G C G A C C G C G A G T G C G A T G G G A C G C T T C G T T C G G A A G A T C T C G A G A C T G C G G C T C G G C A T A T T C G G T G G G T T G T A T C G C A T A G C C G A G A T G T G G C G A C T C G G T C A C C C T A C G T T A G T A A C G T G C C G T T C T A C T C T C T C G C T C C C C T C G G G G C G G G C G A G A A G C G A G A A G A G C G G C C C C C T T G C G A C G T C C A G T G C G T C C T C G G C G G C G C G T G C C G C C T G C C T G C A C C G T T G C G T G C G T G C G G C G T G C T T G C A C C G T C C G G C C C T C G G G A C C G T C G T G T G C T T A C G G A T G C A G T G A A T C G G A T G G G G T C G G G T G C C C C G T G C G G C T C C C G A C C C G A C G A A G G C C C C G G A A G G T G T T T G C G C A C G C C G C G A G C G G G C A A A C A A A C C A G A G G G C A G A T A A A A T A A A C G A C C G C C G C G C G T G C G T C C T G G C C C T C G T C C T C G T C C T C G T C T C G A C G G A G G A G G G A C G G G C C G C

C C T G T T T T C G T G C A G C C G A C C G C C A G T G C G A T G G G A C G C T T C G T T C G G A A G A T C T C G A G A C T G C G G C T C G G C G T A T T C G G T G G G T T G T A T C G C A T A G T C G A G A T G T G G C G A C T C G G T C A C C C A A C G T T A G T A A C A T G C C G T T C T A C T C T C T C G C T C C C C T C G G G T C G G G C G A G A A G C G A G A A G A G C G G C C C C C T T A C G A C G T C C A G T G C G T C C T C G G C G G C G C G T G C G G C C T G C C T G C A C C G T T G C G T G C G T G C G G C G T G C T T G C A C C G T C C G G C C C T C T G G A C C G T C G T G T G C T T A C G G A T G C A G A G A A T C G G A T G G G G T C G G G T G C C C C G T G T G G C T C C C G A C C C G A C G A A G G C C C C G G A A G G T G T T T G C G C A C G C C G C G A G C G G G C A A A C A A A C C A G A G G G C A G A T A G A A T A A A C G A C C G

C C T G C C T T C T T G C A G C C G A C C G C G A G T G C G A T G G G A C G C T T C G T T C C G A A G A T C T C C A G A T T G G G G C T C G A C A T A T T C G G T G G G T T G T A T C G C A T A G C C G A G G T G C G G C G A C T C G G T C A C C C T A C G T C A G T A A C A C G T C G T T C T A C T C T C T C G C T C C C C C C G T G T G G G T G A G A A G G A G C G G C C T C T T A C T A C G T C C T A T G C G C C A C T T G C G G C C G C A C G C C T T G T G C G C G T G A C A C G C C G C G C C G T T C G A C C C T T G G G A C G G T C G T G T G C T T A G G G A T G C A G T G A A T C G G A G G G G G T C G G G T G C C C C G T G C G G C T C C C G G C C C G A C A G A C G G G A A A T T T C G T A T C G A A A G G C G T T T G C G T A C G C C A C G A G C G G G C A A G C T T T C G G A G G G C G T A A A C A A T A A A C G A C A G T C G C G T G T G C G T C C T C G T C T T C G T G G A C G G A G G G A C G G G C T G C C C G C G G G T G T C G T C T C G G A G G G T T C G C T A C

C C T G C T T T T G T G C A G C C G A C C G C G A G T G C G A T G G G A T G C T T C A T T C A T A A G A T A T C G A G A T T G C G G C T C C A C A A A T T T G G T G G G T T G T A T G G C A T A G C C G A G G T G C G G C G A C T A C C C G G T C A C C C T A C G T C A G T A A C A C G T C G T T C A A C T C T C T C G G T C C C C G C G G G C G G G C G A C A A G C G A G A A G A G C G G C C T C T T A C G A T G T C C C G T G T G T C C T C G G C G G T G C T T G C G G C C G C A C G T G T T G T G C G C G T G C A C G C C T G C G C C A T C C T G C C C T C G G G A C G G A C G T G T G C T T A C G G A T G C A G T G A A T C G G A T G A G G T C G G G T G T C C T G T G T G G C T C A C G G C C C G A C A G A G G G G A A C G T T T C G G A A G G T G T T C G C A C A C G T T G T T T G C G G G C A A A C T A T C G G A G G G C A C A A A A A A T A A A C G A C C G C T G C G C G T G C G T C C T C G C C C T T G T C T C T G T G G A C G G A G C G A C G G G T C G C T C G C G G G C G T G G T C T C G G A G G G T T C G T T A C

Sequences like these have become crucial in taxonomic work in just the past couple of decades — a genus (or species) can’t be properly defined without DNA confirmation.