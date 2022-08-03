A landmark study published last March in Nature, however, has started to change that. For her doctoral research at the University of Michigan, Christina Harvey and her colleagues found that most birds can morph their wings mid-flight to flip back and forth between flying smoothly like a passenger plane and flying acrobatically like a fighter jet. Their work makes it clear that birds can completely alter both the aerodynamic characteristics that govern how air moves over their wings and the inertial characteristics of their bodies that determine how they tumble through the air to complete fast maneuvers.

These discoveries identified big, previously unknown factors contributing to birds’ aerobatic prowess and revealed some of the evolutionary pressures that made birds so proficient at flying. They are also helping to redraft the blueprints that future engineers might follow when attempting to design aircraft as maneuverable and adaptable as birds manage to be, seemingly with effortless grace but drawing on formidably fast physical and mental resources we are just beginning to appreciate.

Harvey, who studied mechanical engineering as an undergraduate, describes her studies of bird flight as “quantifying something that, to me, looks like magic.” Early in her career, before making a transition from engineering to biology, she never thought she’d be the one trying to discern the birds’ secrets.

The Geometry of Birds

“I didn’t even used to like birds,” Harvey said. Yet one day in 2016, she sat on a rocky ledge in a park near the University of British Columbia, resting after a short hike and thinking about what project to pursue as a newly appointed master’s student in a biology lab. Surrounded by gulls, she thought: “They fly really cool, if you ignore how annoying they are.”

The gull quickly became what she calls her “spark” bird, and she soon gave up avoiding them in favor of trying to understand more about their power of flight. But as Harvey dug deeper into the literature, she realized there were major gaps in our knowledge of how birds fly.

She was deeply inspired by a 2001 study that Taylor had co-authored while he was pursuing his doctorate at Oxford. Taylor’s paper was the first to lay out a theoretical groundwork for how birds and other flying animals achieve stability, the trait that keeps them from being pushed in the wrong direction.

Stability, Taylor explained, comes from a combination of inherent stability, or innate resistance to perturbations, and control, an active ability to alter responses to perturbations. Inherent stability is what a good paper airplane has; control is a fifth-generation fighter plane’s forte. The 2001 research showed that inherent stability played a bigger part in the flight of birds than was generally believed.

Soon after reading Taylor’s paper, Harvey focused her doctoral work on developing the first dynamic equations of stability in bird flight. “We have all these equations for aircraft,” she said. “I wanted them for bird flight.”

To understand the stability and instability of bird flight and the challenges that birds face in controlling them, Harvey realized, she and her team needed to map out all the inertial properties of birds, something that previous studies largely ignored or treated as unimportant. The inertial properties relate to a bird’s mass and how it’s distributed, in contrast to the aerodynamic properties that act on a bird in motion.