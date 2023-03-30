All animals, plants, fungi and protists — which collectively make up the domain of life called eukaryotes — have genomes with a peculiar feature that has puzzled researchers for almost half a century: Their genes are fragmented.

In their DNA, the information about how to make proteins isn’t laid out in long coherent strings of bases. Instead, genes are split into segments, with intervening sequences, or “introns,” spacing out the exons that encode bits of the protein. When eukaryotes express their genes, their cells have to splice out RNA from the introns and stitch together RNA from the exons to reconstruct the recipes for their proteins.

The mystery of why eukaryotes rely on this baroque system deepened with the discovery that the different branches of the eukaryotic family tree varied widely in the abundance of their introns. The genes of yeast, for instance, have very few introns, but those of land plants have many. Introns make up almost 25% of human DNA. How this tremendous, enigmatic variation in intron frequency evolved has stirred debate among scientists for decades.

Answers may finally be emerging, however, from recent studies of genetic elements called introners that some scientists regard as a kind of genomic parasite. These pieces of DNA can slip into genomes and multiply there, leaving profusions of introns behind them. Last November, researchers presented evidence that introners have been doing this in diverse eukaryotes throughout evolution. Moreover, they showed that introners could explain why explosive gains in introns seem to have been particularly common in aquatic forms of life.

Their findings “might explain the vast majority of intron gain,” said Russ Corbett-Detig, senior author of the new paper and an evolutionary genomics researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The Puzzle of Eukaryotic Genomes

Because of the introns polka-dotting their DNA, if the genes of eukaryotes were translated directly into proteins, the resulting molecules would typically be nonfunctional garbage. For that reason, all eukaryotic cells are equipped with special genetic shears called spliceosomes. These protein complexes recognize the distinctive sequences that flank intron RNA and remove it from the preliminary RNA transcripts of active genes. Then they splice together the coding segments from exons to produce messenger RNA that can be translated into a working protein.

(A few prokaryotes also have introns, but they have ways of working around them that don’t involve spliceosomes. For example, some of their introns are “self-splicing” and automatically remove themselves from RNA.)

Why natural selection in eukaryotes favored introns that needed to be removed by spliceosomes is unknown. But the key might be that such introns allow for alternative splicing, a phenomenon that dramatically increases the diversity of products that can arise from a single gene. When the intron RNA is clipped out, the exon RNA sequences can be strung together in a new order to make slightly different proteins, Corbett-Detig explained.

Despite the influence of introns on the biology and genetic complexity of eukaryotic organisms, their evolutionary origins have remained murky. Since the discovery of introns in 1977, researchers have developed numerous theories about where these intrusive sequences came from. Several mechanisms that could create introns have been identified, and all of them may have contributed some introns to eukaryotes. But it’s been hard to say which if any of them might explain where the majority of introns came from.

Moreover, the mystery around the origins of introns only deepens in light of the extreme variation in where introns tend to show up throughout the eukaryote tree of life. Some lineages are particularly heavy with them in ways that point to sudden inundations with introns during their evolutionary history. When you examine the tree of life and how many introns are found on each tip of the tree, Corbett-Detig said, “you can figure out pretty quickly that there must be certain branches where an absolute ton of introns evolved all at once.”

One possible explanation for those explosive infusions of introns involves an unusual kind of genetic element known as an introner. First described in 2009 in the unicellular green algae Micromonas, introners have subsequently turned up in the genomes of some other algae, some species of fungi, tiny marine organisms called dinoflagellates and simple invertebrates called tunicates.

The distinctive feature of introners is that they create introns. Introners copy and paste themselves into stretches of coding DNA that offer an appropriate splicing site. Then they move on, leaving behind a specific intron sequence flanked by splicing sites, which splits the coding DNA into two exons. This process can be repeated on a massive scale throughout a genome. In fungi, for example, introners appear to account for most of the intron gain during at least the last 100,000 years.