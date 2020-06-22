This Cosmologist Knows How It’s All Going to End

Many of us now interact with scientists on social media. It’s probably safe to say that more people read your tweets than will ever take a college-level physics course. What is it like to be a scientist in the public eye?

I am keenly aware of the responsibility that comes with having a platform, and having a voice, and then having an influence on people. And the more visibility you have, the more responsibility you have to ensure that what you’re saying is responsible and not harmful in whatever way. I’m very aware of that, and I worry about that all the time.

I’ve also had a few people tell me that — that I inspired them one way or another. And that’s been very affecting, certainly. And a little scary. And I’ve been told by some people that seeing a youngish woman in this field has given them the confidence, as women, to approach it themselves. I’ve heard that from a few young women in high school or college.

Let’s talk about the long-term fate of the universe. For many years, if you picked up a cosmology textbook, it would list three possible fates — that it might expand forever; that it might collapse in a “big crunch”; or, in a sort of borderline case, that it might expand forever but just barely. How have those options changed?

Those are the three possibilities that make sense in a universe without a cosmological constant, or without dark energy. But what we learned in the late ’90s was that there is something that is causing the expansion to accelerate. So it’s very hard to see how a big crunch would happen.

Is this where the idea of the “heat death” of the universe comes in?

Yes. The heat death of the universe is the end state of a universe that’s ruled by accelerated expansion forever. Every gravitationally bound system — galaxies, clusters of galaxies — gets more and more isolated from one another. And then each one ends up alone, and everything else gets carried farther and farther away such that they lose contact. So in the ultimate future, if we’re heading toward a heat death, our little group of galaxies, the Local Group, will be isolated. We won’t be able to see other galaxies at some point. We won’t even see evidence of the Big Bang, because we won’t see anything else that’s out there. And as that carries on, eventually star formation halts, because there’s no new material being brought in. The stars you have burn out. A lot of things fall into black holes, then the black holes evaporate. Particles decay. And if you leave that alone long enough, eventually you get a universe where the only thing that’s left is a few strange particles and some radiation.

And in some sense this is the end of time?

From a physics perspective, if you define the arrow of time to be the direction of increasing entropy, once you reach the heat death, the arrow of time ceases to exist. And if there’s no arrow of time, I don’t know what the point of time is anymore.

In your book you mention other possible fates, like the “big rip.”

If you have a kind of dark energy where the energy density is not constant, but is increasing over time, then — then you get this, this thing called phantom dark energy. And that leads to this horrific destruction of the universe in a finite time. Dark energy will start to overwhelm the gravitational binding of every galaxy. And the dark energy in this room is going to start overwhelming the binding of the stuff in this room. It starts to pull apart things that should not otherwise be affected by the expansion of space. So space itself is destroyed, basically.

How seriously do physicists take this scenario?

I think that people don’t take it seriously just because it’s hard to envisage a fundamental theory that would make that happen and be consistent with other things we assume to be true about the universe. But in terms of the data, we can’t rule it out, and we may never be able to rule it out.